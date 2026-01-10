The Congress party has launched a nationwide, three-phase agitation called 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram'. It accuses the Modi government of undermining the rural employment scheme by replacing it with a new law, the VB--G RAM G Act.

The Congress on Saturday announced the launch of a nationwide campaign titled 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', with party general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh accusing the Modi government of undermining the rural employment guarantee scheme and "snatching" the right to work and livelihood from people.

Congress Accuses Centre of Undermining MGNREGA

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said the Indian National Congress would hold press conferences at every District Congress Committee (DCC) office nationwide. "Today, the Indian National Congress is launching the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram with a Press Conference at each of the District Congress Committee offices across the country," Jairam Ramesh said in his post. Today, the Indian National Congress is launching the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram with a Press Conference at each of the District Congress Committee offices across the country. @INCIndia is committed to seeing this struggle through - until we secure the restoration of the right to… pic.twitter.com/VzXS5SjAp5 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 10, 2026

Targeting the Union government, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the Modi government has severely diluted the flagship rural employment scheme through policy decisions and administrative measures. "@INCIndia is committed to seeing this struggle through - until we secure the restoration of the right to work, livelihood, and accountability that the Modi Government has snatched with its bulldozer demolition of the MGNREGA," he added.

MGNREGA, enacted in 2005, guarantees 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. The Congress has repeatedly alleged that the scheme has been weakened in recent years due to delayed wage payments, reduced allocations, and the introduction of mandatory Aadhaar-based payment systems.

Details of the Three-Phase Agitation

The party announced the launch of the first phase of its 45-day 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' across all states, districts, blocks, and gram panchayats. On January 3, Venugopal said the CWC had finalised the future strategy on MGNREGA and approved a structured campaign titled "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram."

Phase 1: Preparatory and District-level Actions

"Phase 1 will begin on January 8 with a full-day preparatory meeting at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) offices in the presence of general secretaries and in-charges. District-level press conference will be held at District Congress Committee (DCC) offices on January 10, followed by a one-day fast at district headquarters on January 11 near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar," he said.

Phase 2: Grassroots Outreach and Protests

The second phase of the agitation will run from January 12 to January 30. During this period, panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, along with the delivery of a letter from the Congress president. "Vidhan Sabha-level nukkad sabhas and pamphlet distribution are also planned. On January 30, Martyr's Day, the party will hold peaceful sit-ins at the ward level with MGNREGA workers," Venugopal said.

Phase 3: Escalation to State and Zonal Rallies

"Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC/DM offices till February 6. This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidha Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added. (ANI)