Congress insults President Droupadi Murmu over 'Republic of Bharat' invite; I.N.D.I.A allies say govt spooked

President Droupadi Murmu's invitation for a dinner event, addressed as the 'President of Bharat' instead of 'Republic of India,' prompted criticism from opposition leaders, including Congress and I.N.D.I.A allies. They accused the government of undermining India's identity and the unity of states.

The Congress party took a lowly jibe at President Droupadi Murmu after she sent an invite to Foreign Head of States and chief ministers for a dinner in the name of the 'President of Bharat'. Taking to micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Supriya Shrinate said, "The official invite to Foreign Head of States and CMs for a dinner being hosted by President Murmu for G20 on the September 9th says - President of Republic of Bharat instead of Republic of India. That’s how rattled Modi and his minions are by INDIA. They are so spooked."

I.N.D.I.A allies sought to use the occasion to show how scared the government was of the newly formed alliance.

In a statement, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "...It has just been a few weeks since we named our alliance as INDIA and BJP has started sending invitations with 'Republic of Bharat' instead of 'Republic of India'. Article 1 of the Constitution reads 'India that is Bharat'. Neither you will be able to take India from us nor Bharat..."

Congress leaders also termed the use of 'Bharat' as the “Union of States” being under under assault.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X to say, "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault."

Countering the Congress, BJP National President JP Nadda said 'Why does the Congress have so much objection to every subject related to the honour and pride of the country? Why do political yatras in the name of Bharat Jodo hate the proclamation of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'?"

"It is clear that Congress has neither respect for the country, nor for the constitution of the country, nor for the constitutional institutions. He just means to praise a particular family. The whole country knows very well the anti-national and anti-constitutional intentions of the Congress," he added.

'India' or 'Bharat'? Controversy erupts over G20 dinner invite; check details