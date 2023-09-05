Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress insults President Droupadi Murmu over 'Republic of Bharat' invite; I.N.D.I.A allies say govt spooked

    President Droupadi Murmu's invitation for a dinner event, addressed as the 'President of Bharat' instead of 'Republic of India,' prompted criticism from opposition leaders, including Congress and I.N.D.I.A allies. They accused the government of undermining India's identity and the unity of states.

    Congress insults President Droupadi Murmu over 'Republic of Bharat' invite; I.N.D.I.A allies say govt spooked
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    The Congress party took a lowly jibe at President Droupadi Murmu after she sent an invite to Foreign Head of States and chief ministers for a dinner in the name of the 'President of Bharat'. Taking to micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Supriya Shrinate said, "The official invite to Foreign Head of States and CMs for a dinner being hosted by President Murmu for G20 on the September 9th says - President of Republic of Bharat instead of Republic of India. That’s how rattled Modi and his minions are by INDIA. They are so spooked."

    I.N.D.I.A allies sought to use the occasion to show how scared the government was of the newly formed alliance.

    In a statement, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "...It has just been a few weeks since we named our alliance as INDIA and BJP has started sending invitations with 'Republic of Bharat' instead of 'Republic of India'. Article 1 of the Constitution reads 'India that is Bharat'. Neither you will be able to take India from us nor Bharat..."

    Congress leaders also termed the use of 'Bharat' as the “Union of States” being under under assault.

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X to say, "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault."

    Countering the Congress, BJP National President JP Nadda said 'Why does the Congress have so much objection to every subject related to the honour and pride of the country? Why do political yatras in the name of Bharat Jodo hate the proclamation of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'?"  

    "It is clear that Congress has neither respect for the country, nor for the constitution of the country, nor for the constitutional institutions. He just means to praise a particular family. The whole country knows very well the anti-national and anti-constitutional intentions of the Congress," he added.

    'India' or 'Bharat'? Controversy erupts over G20 dinner invite; check details

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Puthuppally byelection updates developments voter turnout percentage rkn

    Puthupally records 35% voter turnout; longer queues in booths

    Strikes at very core of Constitution 262 eminent persons write to CJI, seek action against Udhayanidhi Stalin

    'Strikes at very core of Constitution...' 262 eminent persons write to CJI, seek action on Udhayanidhi Stalin

    Kerala: Adani Power, DB Power offer Rs 6.88 per unit for medium-term contracts amid KSEB crisis anr

    Kerala: Adani Power, DB Power offer Rs 6.88 per unit for medium-term contracts amid KSEB crisis

    Delhi LG VK Saxena, CM Arvind Kejriwal flag off 400 electric buses; check details AJR

    Delhi LG VK Saxena, CM Arvind Kejriwal flag off 400 electric buses; check details

    India or 'Bharat'? Controversy erupts over G20 dinner invite; check details AJR

    'India' or 'Bharat'? Controversy erupts over G20 dinner invite; check details

    Recent Stories

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Team India's 15-member squad for mega event announced; check complete list osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Team India's 15-member squad for mega event announced; check complete list

    Puthuppally byelection updates developments voter turnout percentage rkn

    Puthupally records 35% voter turnout; longer queues in booths

    Pushpa 2: Does Fahadh Faasil demand Rs 8 crore for his role? Here's the truth RBA

    Pushpa 2: Did Fahadh Faasil demand Rs 8 crore for his role? Here's the truth

    iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost upto USD 200 more than iPhone 14 Pro Here is why gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost upto $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro; Here's why

    Strikes at very core of Constitution 262 eminent persons write to CJI, seek action against Udhayanidhi Stalin

    'Strikes at very core of Constitution...' 262 eminent persons write to CJI, seek action on Udhayanidhi Stalin

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon