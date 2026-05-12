Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress is engaged in 'survival politics' and relies on other parties, unlike the BJP's 'people's politics'. He accused the Congress govt in Karnataka of widespread corruption and stalling all development.

Congress in 'Survival Politics', BJP Practices 'People's Politics': Bommai

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Congress party survives on the support of other parties in most states, except Karnataka. He remarked while inaugurating the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Camp organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at Veerabhadreshwara Sabha Bhavan in Karadagi, Savanur taluk of Haveri district.

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Paying tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Basavaraj Bommai said he envisioned a nationalist party focused on nation-building over electoral gains, and alleged that while the BJP practices "people's politics," the Congress has reached a stage of survival politics and depends on other parties in most states except Karnataka. "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had said that there cannot be two Prime Ministers and two laws in one country, referring to Jammu and Kashmir. He built the Jana Sangh on the principle that a party should not be formed for elections alone, but must be a nationalist party that builds the nation. Looking at today's politics, there is one kind that is done for power and another that is 'people's politics' for the people. The Bharatiya Janata Party is doing people's politics. The Congress has reached a stage where it is fighting for its own survival. Except in Karnataka, it is doing politics in other states only by depending on another party," he said.

'Widespread Corruption' in Karnataka Under Congress: Bommai

He further launched a sharp attack on the Congress, questioning its ability to govern while alleging corruption in Karnataka and asserting that the BJP remains committed to nationalist ideology and the country's future. "How can a party that is struggling for its own survival protect the country? The BJP thinks in nationalist terms, whether it gains or loses. You have seen the developments in Tamil Nadu. The DMK was in power there. A new party has chosen a new leader there. Whatever the government, the only party that will be re-established is the Bharatiya Janata Party. We fight with one ideology and one purpose, for India and India's future. In Karnataka, as the opposition, we must discharge our duty and responsibility. People say nothing happens in this government without paying money for any work. Work gets done only if money is given to ministers. Even for a small task, a call must come from Bengaluru, and that call comes only when money reaches there," he said.

Bommai also alleged large-scale corruption and diversion of welfare funds in Karnataka, claiming that development has stalled and calling on party workers to fight for the people and uphold the BJP's commitment to Antyodaya and national unity. "A new kind of corruption, never seen before, has increased in the state. Development has come to a complete halt. Not a single borewell has been drilled under the Ganga Kalyana scheme for SC/ST communities. Of the Rs 440 crore allocated to Backward Classes Corporations, funds have been spent on conducting a survey of backward classes. Rs 1,400 crore allocated for SCP/TSP has been diverted. There is no peace in society. We must fight for the people and discharge our political responsibility. As a national party committed to Antyodaya development and national unity, everyone must emerge as soldiers who become the voice of the people," he added.