Following Congress's victory in Keralam, state leaders are meeting the AICC in Delhi to finalize the Chief Minister. The high command will decide, with Ramesh Chennithala, VD Satheesan, and KC Venugopal emerging as key contenders for the post.

Several Congress Keralam leaders are set to meet the All India Congress Commitee leadership in Delhi ahead of the announcement for the Chief Minister, said party leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday, as the party steps up the process to form a government after securing a decisive mandate in the Assembly Elections.

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Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said, "We are going to Delhi. AICC leadership called us for a discussion. After that, the Observer's report will be submitted," he said.

High Command to Take Final Call

This comes a day after the AICC observer Mukul Wasnik said that all party MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress high command to decide the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) during a meeting held after the Assembly election results.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Friday said the party high command would take a final decision on the Chief Ministerial face after consultations with senior leaders of the state. Speaking to ANI following the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Keralam Congress headquarters, Muraleedharan said the observers had already left for Delhi and would submit their report to the party leadership. "The central observers will submit their report today...The decision will be taken by the high command tomorrow in consultation with the senior leaders of Kerala...The name will probably be announced the day after tomorrow...The decision of the high command is final..." Muraleedharan said.

Contenders and Campaigns

The UDF recorded a thumping victory in Keralam, securing 102 seats, including 63 by the Congress. The Congress is currently deliberating on the face for the Chief Ministerial post. The pressure is mounting on Congress leadership to decide on the new CM face.

A large contingent of party workers marched from the Palayam Martyrs' Memorial on Thursday, rallying in support of VD Satheesan. They demanded that Satheesan, the current Leader of the Opposition, be appointed as the state's next Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, posters of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were put up along Trivandrum Road on Tuesday as part of celebrations following the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) sweeping victory. KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are among the key contenders in the race for Keralam's top position, alongside VD Satheesan. (ANI)