Former CM Jai Ram Thakur launched a sharp attack on Himachal's Congress govt, alleging financial mismanagement, arbitrary taxes, and corruption. He criticised the FASTag entry tax and claimed the BJP will return to power.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched a sharp attack on the state government, asserting that "Congress has to go back, and we are coming." He also alleged financial mismanagement, arbitrary taxation and serious corruption involving top officials.

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Criticism of New Tax Policies

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Assembly after the budget was passed, Thakur criticised the linking of entry tax with FASTag on national highways, saying the decision had created widespread inconvenience and resentment. "I have said this earlier as well, the Chief Minister is taking decisions without proper thought and then gets stuck. Now they are trying to find excuses and a way out," he said.

He alleged that the government had imposed a steep and "arbitrary increase" in taxes, particularly affecting transporters, taxi operators and people living in border areas. "Earlier, many categories were exempted, but now the increase is so high that it has created serious difficulties. The entire tourism industry is angry, taxi operators are suffering, and people who frequently cross borders for work or family are facing hardship," Thakur said.

Inter-State Tensions

Raising concerns over inter-state tensions, he claimed that the tax measures had triggered resentment in neighbouring Punjab, potentially impacting Himachal residents travelling there. "If Himachalis face hostility outside the state, who will be responsible?" he asked.

Impact on Tourism

Thakur further alleged that the policy could harm the state's tourism economy, as taxi operators may avoid bringing tourists into Himachal or take them to other states instead.

Financial Mismanagement and State Debt

On the financial front, the BJP leader said the state's debt had crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, with additional off-budget borrowings pushing liabilities even higher. He termed the current budget as "one of the weakest in Himachal's history," alleging it lacked vision and failed to address core economic challenges.

"There is no provision for DA for employees, no clarity on arrears, and development works have no scope. This government is only shifting liabilities to the future without solving the crisis," he said.

Unprecedented Salary Deferments

Thakur also targeted the government over salary deferments, calling it unprecedented. "People across the country are asking what a 'salary deferment' means. This is simply pushing the burden ahead instead of addressing financial responsibility," he added.

Allegations of Corruption and Bureaucratic Control

On the issue of alleged irregularities and a land deal controversy involving senior officials, Thakur said the matter was serious and warranted immediate action. "If the Chief Secretary is involved in any wrongdoing or corruption, it is a very serious issue. The Chief Minister must verify the facts and take action," he said.

He claimed that the BJP was collecting documents related to the matter and would expose the truth. "We are gathering papers. There are allegations that money is being collected through officials. If these facts are proven, it will be extremely concerning," he said.

Accusing the government of being controlled by bureaucrats, Thakur said, "The Chief Minister appears to be under pressure from certain officials. Decisions are not being taken in the interest of the people."

Political Attack and Future Outlook

Reiterating his political attack, he said the BJP was focused on removing the Congress government from power. "Our focus is clear, Congress will be uprooted from Himachal Pradesh. Whenever elections are held, we will form the government," he asserted.

Personal Remarks on CM Sukhu

Mocking at CM Jai Ram Thakur in a sarcastic remark, Jai Ram said that Sulhvinder Singh Sukhu could not grow to the post of the chief minister during over three and a half year perioud. "His nickname is Sukhu and which is a small name to Sukhvinder Singh and he could not grow to Sukhvinder Singh as he does not realise the importance of the post of CM and is still doing and involving himself into petty things," Thakur added.

He said while warning officials against wrongdoing, saying their actions would be reviewed if there is a change in government. (ANI)