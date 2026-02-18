Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress, stating it has declined and become like Rahul Gandhi after Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'not a Rahulian' remark. Rijiju expressed surprise at the party retaining its leader after three straight losses.

Rijiju on Congress' Decline Under Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress following senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's "not a Rahulian" remarks, saying the party has steadily declined under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to Aiyar's statement that he is "a Gandhian, a Nehruvian, a Rajivian, but not a Rahulian," Rijiju said Congress, once led by mature leaders, has now become like Rahul Gandhi, with those around him following suit, and expressed surprise at the party keeping the same leader after three consecutive losses. "Congress had strong leaders who used to have maturity in their speech and work. Slowly, though, Congress has become like Rahul Gandhi, and those who revolve around him have also become like him. We could not have imagined Congress becoming like this: continuing the same leader even after losing three times in a row. A BJP leader would not remain a leader after losing three times," Rijiju said in an interview with ANI.

Aiyar's Kerala Prediction Sparks Row

His remarks come amid a political row triggered by Aiyar's comments on the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Aiyar predicted a return to power for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, despite expressing personal preference for a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory.

"As a Congressman, I want the UDF to come to power. As a Gandhian, I'm telling the truth that after the brilliant achievements of the Pinarayi government, the Left government is bound to come to power," he said. "The electorate of Kerala is the most intelligent and the most independent-thinking of any people in India. So, therefore, I want the UDF to come, but I'm afraid, as a Gandhian who's required to tell the truth, I cannot see anyone but the LDF coming to power," he said.

Congress Distances Itself, Aiyar Responds

Aiyar's remarks sparked a row, with Congress distancing itself from his statement and saying Aiyar was not a part of the party. To this, Aiyar said, "Rahul Gandhi has forgotten that I am a member of the party. And therefore, I am a Gandhian. I am a Nehruvian. I am a Rajivian, but I'm not a Rahulian."

Congress General Secretary Venugopal on Monday called Aiyar's recent remarks, predicting the return of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala, as his "personal opinion." Venugopal said his remarks do not reflect the Congress's viewpoint, adding that he is no longer in the party. "His statement that the Pinarayi government will continue in Kerala is a personal opinion. It is not the party's view. Mani Shankar Aiyar is not currently in the Congress party," Venugopal told reporters. (ANI)