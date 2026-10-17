BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra accused the Congress of funding the 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP) and claimed it also gets foreign funds. He slammed Rahul Gandhi for creating confusion and demanded a probe into the state's sting operation row.

Vijayendra alleges Congress of funding 'CJP'

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday alleged that the Congress party is providing financial assistance to the 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP), asserting that the latter is also receiving funds from abroad.

Speaking to the media, Vijayendra emphasised that Congress leaders' statements make it clear that the Congress is funding the CJP organization. "Rahul Gandhi is doing padayatra with CJP members. If you see Priyank Kharge's statement and the statements of Congress leaders in Delhi, it is clear that Congress is funding these organizations. Along with foreign funding, they are also getting Congress funding," claimed Vijayendra.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to create confusion in the state and the country by misusing various organisations out of frustration over electoral defeats. "In a democracy, anyone can hold a legitimate protest. But Rahul Gandhi is misusing organisations to create confusion. These attempts to create confusion using Communist parties will not succeed. People have accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Such attempts are temporary," said Vijayendra.

Demands probe into sting operation row

Additionally, Vijayendra demanded a thorough investigation into the sting operation row, asserting that everyone knew who the father of the sting operation in the state. He also called for strict action on the matter.

"The Chief Minister himself raised the issue in the cabinet meeting. Hit and run will not work here. Everyone knows who is the father of the sting operation. Whoever is guilty, however big their position, action must be taken as per law. There should be a proper investigation to take it to a logical end," he said.

On the Hiriyur Assembly by-election, he said the party's Core Committee has discussed some names and the list will be sent to the Central Election Committee.

Criticises govt over Dasara mismanagement, drought

Vijayendra criticized the state government over alleged mismanagement during the Mysuru Dasara festival, claiming that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar continued to be immersed in the world of sting operations.

"There was mismanagement in the cattle fair. Proper fodder was not arranged for cattle. No food arrangement for farmers and for mothers who came for Mahila Dasara. Prize distribution was also not proper. The Chief Minister is living in another world, immersed in the sting operation," he alleged. He also urged the government to act with prudence on the severe drought situation, stating that the government has just announced Rs 2500 and is sitting idle.

Extends support to sugarcane growers

Extending BJP's support to the sugarcane growers' agitation and padayatra, Vijayendra said Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have already met farmer leaders and a committee has been formed to look into their issues, which will visit after Dasara. He said both Central and State governments have a responsibility to solve the farmers' problems and alleged that there is cheating in sugarcane weighing at factories, demanding a comprehensive probe. (ANI)