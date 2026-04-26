Citing a breakdown of law and order in Berhampore, Congress demanded the immediate arrest of TMC leader Papai Ghosh. The party alleges Ghosh orchestrated pre-poll and election-day violence, which was repeatedly ignored by local authorities.

Citing a "systematic breakdown of law and order," the Congress party demanded the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for the immediate arrest of Papai Ghosh, whom they describe as a notorious repeat offender responsible for orchestrating violence in the Berhampore Assembly Constituency (AC-72). The formal complaint, authored by Niloy Pramanik and addressed to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, alleges that the administration's continued inaction has directly "emboldened" Ghosh and his associates to carry out escalating acts of brutality.

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The demand for the arrest of Papai Ghosh follows a political controversy in Berhampore (Behrampore), Murshidabad, where the Congress party has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader of being involved in criminal activities that are being "repeatedly ignored" by local authorities.

Details of Alleged Violence

In a letter dated April 25, Pramanik alleged that despite multiple complaints and prior warnings, no effective preventive action has been taken against Papai Ghosh, whom he described as the prime accused in several serious incidents. The Congress letter outlined a series of violent incidents allegedly spearheaded by Ghosh, spanning from pre-poll intimidation to election-day assaults. Ghosh was named as the primary instigator in attempts to disturb communal harmony and intimidate voters in the Kunjaghata area prior to the elections. On polling day, armed miscreants reportedly under Ghosh's command carried out a "brutal assault" on Congress workers and the family of a polling agent in Pirtala (Kantanagar). The letter highlighted that the attacks involved bricks and blunt weapons, leaving victims severely injured. Among those hospitalised was a cardiac patient who required emergency care following the trauma.

Pramanik's letter expressed deep frustration that, despite multiple prior warnings submitted to the CEO's office, Ghosh remained free to disrupt the electoral process. "The pattern is now undeniable: Repeated complaints ignored, the same accused repeatedly involved, and violence escalating from intimidation to physical assault. This is not an isolated incident but a systematic breakdown of law and order under a known repeat offender," said Niloy Pramanik, Congress Member.

Congress's Five Demands

The Congress party has laid out five non-negotiable demands to ensure the sanctity of the remaining electoral process and prevent post-poll retaliation. The summary apprehension of Papai Ghosh and all identified co-accused. Increased presence of central paramilitary forces in the sensitive pockets of AC-72. A probe into why local police failed to act despite documented prior knowledge of the threats. Guaranteed security for polling agents, workers, and general citizens who have been targeted.

Urgent Call for Action

The party has attached formal police complaints and hospital discharge summaries to corroborate the severity of the injuries sustained by the victims. The letter concludes with a stern warning to the Election Commission, stating that any further violence involving Ghosh will be viewed as a "square administrative failure."

With Berhampore having already seen a high-tension polling day on April 23, the Congress leadership is demanding "prompt and exemplary action" to restore faith in the democratic process before the results are announced on May 4. (ANI)