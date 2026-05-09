Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar stated that Congress's support for TVK in Tamil Nadu aims to keep BJP out of power. He also acknowledged organisational shortcomings for the party's poor performance in the Puducherry elections.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the Congress party's decision to extend support to TVK in Tamil Nadu was guided by its broader political objective of keeping the "BJP forces out of power".

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Speaking to ANI on Congress's support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Shivakumar said, "Whatever decision has been taken by my party has been done to keep the BJP forces out of power, that is the only intention. Ultimately, we want secular forces..."

This comes after TVK, which won 108 seats, has sought support from several smaller camps to touch the magical number of 118 seats in the 234-seat Assembly. Congress, with five seats, and the CPI and CPI(M), which have two seats each, had extended their support to the Vijay-led TVK. The BJP has only three seats in the state assembly.

Congress on Puducherry Performance

On the Congress's performance in the Puducherry elections, the Karnataka Deputy CM acknowledged organisational shortcomings but expressed confidence in revival efforts going forward. "We will revive the political situation in future. We know that some late decisions have been taken. Definitely, in the interest of the party, we will revive and have a proper political mapping in future," he said.

NDA Retains Power in Puducherry

The Congress has won only one seat in the 30-member Puducherry assembly. The All India N R Congress (AINRC)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a simple majority with 18 seats (AINRC-12, BJP-4, LJK-1, AIADMK-1) to retain power in the Union Territory. N Rangaswamy once again is poised to be the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) Party founder, Jose Charles Martin, has said that the party has submitted a letter to the Lieutenant Governor, backing NR Congress chief Rangaswamy for the Chief Ministerial post.

Jose Charles Martin said that the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 13. (ANI)