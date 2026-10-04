Congress's Husain Dalwai has backed the protest by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray against the ECI. They allege the SIR exercise excluded 13 crore people and are demanding the cancellation of SIR, the use of ballot papers, and fresh elections.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Sunday backed the march organised by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray against the Election Commission of India and the Chief Election Commissioner, saying the Congress fully supports the initiative and the demands raised during it.

Dalwai Slams SIR Exercise, Calls for Fresh Elections

Dalwai alleged that the SIR exercise had been introduced deliberately and effectively excluded 13 crore people from the electoral process, including Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and Christians. “The Congress party has fully supported the march organised by the Thackeray brothers regarding this issue; this practice must be stopped at all costs,” Dalwai said.

He said the Election Commission needs to be changed and backed the demand for recent elections to be declared null and void and fresh elections to be held. “The commission needs to be changed. They have also raised a crucial demand—one that no one else had voiced until now—that the recent elections be declared null and void and fresh elections be held,” he said.

Dalwai also questioned the increase in the number of votes between the Lok Sabha and subsequent Assembly elections in Maharashtra. “For instance, look at how the number of votes increased between the Lok Sabha and the subsequent Assembly elections in Maharashtra; how did that happen? It implies that the process needs to be fair and proper,” he said.

He also backed the demand for elections to be conducted using ballot papers.

'Overthrow the Dictator': Thackerays Lead Joint Protest

Thackeray brothers led a joint protest march toward the BMC headquarters against Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition parties have been demanding his resignation. Uddhav Thackeray said the protest was aimed at opposing what he described as an attack on voters' rights and democracy. "We are standing here today to overthrow the dictator," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray Alleges Attack on Democracy

He claimed that the names of "13 crore people" had been deleted from electoral rolls across the country and alleged that voters had also been excluded in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. "Does the Home Ministry have the power to cancel a person's citizenship rights? They are using that power through Gyanesh Kumar, and that is why we do not want Gyanesh Kumar," he said.

Raj Thackeray Demands Return to Ballot Papers

Raj Thackeray called for cancellation of the SIR exercise in Maharashtra. "Our demand is that the entire SIR conducted in Maharashtra should be cancelled," he said.

"I appeal to all political parties to go to Delhi and demand that the SIR should be cancelled. Voting machines should be discontinued, and elections should be conducted using ballot papers," he added.

The joint protest comes amid an ongoing political controversy over the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission. Raj and Uddhav Thackeray had announced the October 4 march against the poll panel, inviting other political parties to participate. The Opposition has alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, while the Election Commission has maintained that the revision process is aimed at updating and cleaning electoral rolls and has mechanisms for claims and objections.