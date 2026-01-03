The Maharashtra Congress has filed a complaint against Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, alleging he misused his position to violate the Model Code of Conduct during the BMC elections by obstructing opposition candidates from filing nominations.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday wrote to State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, seeking strict action against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and candidates allegedly supported by him for purported violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In its complaint, the Congress alleged that Speaker Narvekar misused his constitutional position to influence the election process and pressured officials to prevent opposition candidates from filing nomination papers. The party claimed that such actions undermined free and fair elections and amounted to a "serious assault on democracy".

Details of Alleged Obstruction

According to the letter dated January 2, 2026, the Congress alleged that during the nomination process in Mumbai's Colaba Assembly constituency, specifically in wards 225, 226 and 227, opposition candidates were threatened and obstructed from filing their nominations. The MPCC claimed that these actions took place around 5 pm while nominations were being filed and that the alleged intimidation was carried out through the police at the behest of the Speaker.

Conflict of Interest Concerns

The Congress further pointed out that three close relatives of Rahul Narvekar -- his brother Makarand Narvekar and sisters Gauraki Shivtarkar and Harshada Narvekar -- have filed nomination papers as BJP candidates from the same wards. The party alleged that the Speaker himself was present during the filing of these nominations, raising concerns over conflict of interest and misuse of influence.

Misuse of Government Staff Alleged

In addition, the Congress accused approximately 70 officers and employees from the Speaker's office of actively participating in these candidates' election campaigns. It argued that the involvement of government staff in campaigning for candidates of a particular political party constitutes a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and election laws.

Congress Demands Strict Action

The MPCC demanded that a formal case be registered against Rahul Narvekar for alleged violations of the MCC and obstruction of the electoral process. It also sought immediate action against the officers and employees involved, including their removal from election-related duties and initiation of proceedings for code violations.

Urging the State Election Commission to act decisively, the Congress said firm action was necessary to uphold the rule of law and demonstrate the independence and authority of the election machinery in Maharashtra. (ANI)