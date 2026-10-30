Congress leader Pawan Khera claims authorities are obstructing the INDIA bloc rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan by canceling trains and stopping attendees, while Rahul Gandhi calls the event a march to save democracy and the Constitution.

Allegations of Obstruction Regarding INDIA Bloc Rally

Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that attempts were being made to prevent people from attending the November 1 INDIA bloc rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, claiming that trains had been cancelled in Telangana and people were stopped from travelling to the venue. Speaking to the media after inspecting the site on Thursday, Khera said such attempts were being made in several states but asserted that the INDIA bloc would not be deterred. "Pressure is being created. Trains were cancelled in Telangana and people were not allowed to come here. Such attempts are being made in several states. But we won't stop...," he said.

He emphasised that the number of people arriving for the rally will be beyond expectations. "Every point is discussed, how everything is to be done smoothly so that there is not much pressure on anyone, not even on the Police or organisers. Each and every point was discussed...Number of people arriving for it will be more than the expectations," he said.

Response to Traders and Event Preparations

The Congress leader dimissed traders' group letter, which requested Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to postpone the mega INDIA bloc rally, questioning whether the traders had written to BJP leader Nitin Nabin over the other protests taking place in the city. "Did the traders write to Nitin Nabin yesterday? Did they attempt to stop him?" Khera said. Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association (Regd.) urged Rahul Gandhi to intervene and ensure that the proposed INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 is postponed until after November 10, in view of the ongoing festive trading season.

Alongside Khera, other Congress leaders also discussed the arrangements for the upcoming mega INDIA bloc rally. Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib mentioned that all key operational aspects, including the arrival of attendees, seating arrangements, and entry protocols for senior leaders, were inspected. Speaking to ANI, he added that further finalisation of the plans would be conducted in coordination with party leadership. "Everything was inspected - arrival of people, sitting arrangement, entry of leaders. Everything was discussed and inspected. Further finalisation will be done with leaders. Congress and Youth Congress have made really good preparations. I am hopeful that people more than the targeted number are going to come to Delhi on 1st November," said Uday Bhanu.

Call to Protect Democracy

Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal declared that the people of India are now aware of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's actions, asserting that the public will proceed with his symbolic impeachment. "The message is very clear. People of India now know about Gyanesh Kumar's crime. Parliament is not ready to have an impeachment. They did not accept our impeachment motion. So, people of India are going to impeach him," Venugopal told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people who he said 'want to protect democracy and the Constitution' to join the ‘Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’ scheduled for November 1, calling it a movement to “save democracy”, stop “vote theft” and protect the Constitution. In a video message shared in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the march is aimed at stopping vote theft, stressing that it was not associated with any one political party. “Chalo Dilli Ramlila March, it is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft, to save the Constitution. This is not a march of any one political party; it is a march of the soul of India. All the people who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar, all the people who want to save democracy, who want to protect the Constitution, you all come,” he said.