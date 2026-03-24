Congress's Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticised PM Modi for not condemning US and Israel strikes on Iran in his Parliament speech on the West Asia conflict. Singh stated the omission sends a clear message, while the PM focused on the economic impact.

Congress Criticises PM's 'Silence' on US, Israel

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not condemning the United States and Israel's strikes on Iran in his Parliament statement on the West Asia conflict, saying the omission sent a clear message.

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On Monday, he told ANI,"His speech today was on COVID. Not once did he mention Israel or America. You can understand the meaning of this speech."

PM Modi on West Asia Conflict's Impact

This comes after PM Modi addressed the Lok Sabha over the West Asia conflict, noting that the situation in the region is "worrisome." The Prime Minister informed of India's trade relations with countries in the West Asian region that were witnessing war, stating that a large part of the country's need for crude oil and gas was met by the war-affected region. He informed that the region also remains crucial as it provides a route for India's trade with other countries as well.

"This war has also posed unprecedented challenges for India. These challenges are economic, related to national security, and humanitarian as well. India has extensive trade relations with the warring and war-affected countries. The region where this war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries of the world. In particular, a large part of our needs for crude oil and gas is met by this very region," he added.

Ensuring Energy Security

He informed the House that the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers amid the uncertainty in supply. "As we all know, the country imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers. At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth. LPG production in the country is also being increased," he added.

He also noted that India has strategic petroleum reserves of more than 5.3 million metric tons.

Background of the Conflict

The Prime Minister made a statement against the backdrop of escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. While Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)