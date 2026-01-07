A cold wave hits North India, blanketing Jaipur in dense fog, disrupting travel and worsening air quality to 'Poor'. Residents lit bonfires for warmth. Other cities in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi also experienced fog and poor air quality.

Cold Wave and Dense Fog in Jaipur

As the cold wave intensifies in Northern India, Rajasthan's state capital, Jaipur, was shrouded in dense fog on Wednesday morning, reporting a significant drop in visibility. Due to reduced visibility, travellers were seen driving with their headlights on along highways to minimise the risk of accidents. Meanwhile, residents lit bonfires across the city to cope with the biting cold. According to IMD, Jaipur is experiencing a cold wave, with a temperature of 19 °C.

In addition to a cold wave shrouding the city, the state capital also experienced a deterioration in its air quality. According to the CPCB, Jaipur recorded an AQI of 247 at 8 in the morning, placing it in the 'Poor' category.

Fog Grips Other Rajasthan Cities

In addition to Jaipur, other cities in Rajasthan were also covered in a dense layer of fog. Ajmer was also shrouded in thick fog this morning. The town, like the state capital, Jaipur, also reported a significant drop in visibility, with houses shrouded in fog. In contrast to Jaipur, Ajmer had relatively better air quality, with an AQI of 106, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

Uttar Pradesh Also Affected

In Uttar Pradesh, several cities were also covered by a dense layer of fog, reducing visibility. For instance, a layer of fog enveloped the city of Agra in the morning. The Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, was obscured by a thick layer of fog in the town. According to the IMD, Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 12 °C. Despite the fog, the city's air quality remained 'moderate,' falling within the 101-200 range, as per CPCB data. Other cities, including Moradabad, also grappled with dense fog due to the cold wave, though their overall air quality stayed 'moderate.' (ANI)

Delhi's Air Quality Worsens

Earlier, Delhi saw a slight deterioration in air quality, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 300 at 8 am, remaining in the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Despite the marginal decline, the air remained relatively clear, with a thin fog enveloping the capital. Areas such as Kartavya Path were engulfed in dense fog due to a cold wave prevailing in the city this morning. (ANI)