A fire broke out at a private automobile spare parts shop housed in a three-storey building on Raja Rathinam Street in the Kattoor area of Coimbatore on Friday evening. Efforts are ongoing to bring it under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

Emergency Response Underway

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, alongwith local police, arrived at the spot after receiving information about the blaze. Authorities have cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure, and several fire tenders have been deployed to control the fire.

More than 5 fire tenders and rescue vehicles have been deployed at the site.

Combustible Materials Hamper Firefighting

According to the police, "The shop management had set up a shed on the top floor of the building and was carrying out vehicle interior and exterior modification works inside the premises."

The police added, "Welding and electrical works involving batteries and electrical circuits were being carried out extensively in the building. The police suspect that the presence of rubber materials, electrical components, batteries and automobile oils contributed to the spread of the fire.

Firefighting operations faced "difficulties" as the flames intensified due to combustible materials stored inside the building, officials said.

As the fire could not be brought under control on the third floor, a skylift rescue service vehicle was pressed into service to tackle the blaze from above.

Investigation Pending

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and a detailed investigation will be conducted once the situation is fully brought under control, police added.