A family in Kerala went to pick up some fallen jackfruits from their yard, only to find a dead cobra underneath. It seems one of the fruits fell right on the snake and killed it.

In a bizarre incident from Ernakulam, a cobra has died after a jackfruit fell on it. This happened in Thirumaradi Oliyappuram. The family found the dead snake while collecting four jackfruits that had fallen near their courtyard.

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Meanwhile, as the summer heat worsens, snakebite cases are on the rise across the state. Just today, seven people in different districts were bitten by venomous snakes. In Kuttiady's Mundakutti, a family had a very close shave. They found five highly venomous Common Kraits ('Shankuvarayan') inside their bedroom.

Ramesh's family was saved by sheer luck.

One snake was found right next to the bed where his 6-year-old daughter was sleeping. They later found two more snakes in the bathroom and bedroom, and another two near the kitchen.

In Perambra, Anjali from Kannippoyil and Ansar from Punnur were both bitten by snakes in their bedrooms. They realised they were bitten only after spotting the snakes on their beds. Both were bitten by Common Kraits and have been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College.

In Iringalakuda's Karalam, two people were bitten today. Praseetha from the Vellaparambil house was bitten while cutting grass, and Pidukattil Saneesh from Nadavarambu was bitten while working on a well.

In Malappuram's Edappal, a 21-year-old woman named Shahala Thasni from Chirakkal was bitten on the foot. She is currently unconscious in a private hospital.

Bhuvana Chandran from Thiruvananthapuram's Chirayinkeezhu was also a victim of a snakebite. There's a lot of panic in Pathanamthitta's Konni, where a snake has been spotted in a house in Ilakollur for the third day in a row.

In other incidents, a cobra was caught from a fruit shop in Kannur's Thazhe Chovva, and another one was captured from a house compound in Kozhikode's Karassery.