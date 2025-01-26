CM Yogi’s plans for Uttar Pradesh: $1 trillion economy, young entrepreneurs, and zero poverty

Uttar Pradesh Diwas, a three-day celebration, was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The event saw the launch of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan (M YUVA) and the distribution of loans to young entrepreneurs.

The grand inauguration of Uttar Pradesh Diwas, celebrating the state's remarkable journey and achievements, took place at Awadh Shilp Gram in Lucknow. From January 24 to January 26, this three-day celebration was inaugurated by the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, with Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also in attendance. During this, CM Yogi remarked, "Uttar Pradesh Diwas celebrates the state's prosperity and pride."

The e-portal for the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan (M YUVA) was launched during the event. Loans and approval letters were distributed to 25,000 young entrepreneurs to help them establish their enterprises. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman was conferred upon six distinguished individuals from the state.

In his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a warm welcome to the Vice President and conveyed his congratulations to Uttar Pradesh's people on Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day.

He highlighted the significance of this year, with the Mahakumbh being held in the state. He said, "Over the past 10 days, devotees from across India and abroad have taken a holy dip in the Ganges at Triveni Sangam, receiving blessings from revered saints and spreading the message of unity throughout the country."

CM Yogi also emphasized the importance of this year, marking 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution under the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He said, "The Constitution was handed to the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1950." He also noted that Uttar Pradesh was established on January 24, 1950, making this day a symbol of the state's glorious journey.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while discussing the historical evolution of Uttar Pradesh, traced its journey from 1775 to 1833, when the region was part of Fort William (Bengal). In 1834, it was separated from Bengal, forming the Agra Presidency, and by 1836, it was renamed the North Western Provinces.

He added: In 1902, it became known as 'North-Western Provinces and Awadh,' in 1937, it was further rebranded as the 'United Provinces.' Finally, on January 24, 1950, the state was officially named 'Uttar Pradesh.' Today, Uttar Pradesh stands as a beacon of immense potential.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also highlighted that the first Uttar Pradesh Diwas was celebrated in 2018 under the leadership of the then-Governor, Ram Naik. He said, "This year marks the seventh anniversary of the event. During this time, Uttar Pradesh has launched several significant initiatives. The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme was introduced on the first foundation day, followed by the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana on the second foundation day, among other initiatives in subsequent years."

On this occasion, CM Yogi announced the launch of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan by the Vice President. He said, "This scheme aims to offer opportunities for 1 lakh youth to become entrepreneurs each year. Interest-free loans will be available to individuals aged 21 to 40, with loans of up to ₹5 lakh in the first phase and up to ₹10 lakh in the second phase. 27,500 applications have been received, and ₹254 crore in loans have been sanctioned."

CM Yogi stated that in 2016-17, Uttar Pradesh's economy stood at ₹12 lakh crore, which has since grown to more than ₹27 lakh crore. In line with the Prime Minister's vision, the state will become a trillion-dollar economy within four years.

He added, "Efforts to ensure the equitable distribution of government schemes across all sectors, including rural development and the welfare of people experiencing poverty, farmers, youth, and women, are in full swing. The state has successfully achieved 100% saturation of benefits for tribal communities. Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the country's key development driver through improvements in law and order, infrastructure, investment, and tourism."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that a survey is underway in Uttar Pradesh to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of "Zero Poverty."

He emphasized that the state's efforts aim to ensure that by next year's Uttar Pradesh Diwas, every poor individual will have access to a roof over their head, land lease, Ayushman cards, pensions, and all essential facilities.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to securing the rights of every underprivileged person, rising above the barriers of caste, language, and region.

CM Yogi also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the country's leading tourism destination while preserving its rich spiritual heritage. He said, "With significant improvements in law and order, the state has become an attractive hub for investment. Additionally, it has transformed into the country's food basket and is now one of the top states in expressways, airports, and metro networks."

He noted that Uttar Pradesh Diwas is a significant occasion to honor the state's historical journey, cultural heritage, and achievements. He said, "The state is rapidly advancing on the path of progress, and the government's schemes and initiatives are key to transforming Uttar Pradesh into a "state of entrepreneurs" and a major national development centre. This three-day celebration allows the state's people to take pride in their glorious past, sparking new aspirations and hopes for the future."

Six distinguished individuals were conferred with the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman during the event.

Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan, Jaiveer Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, Sanjay Seth, MLA Rajeshwar Singh, Jaydepi, Yogesh Shukla, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and many other dignitaries and officials were present in the program.

