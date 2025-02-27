CM Yogi: UP now among India's most investor-friendly states, leads in job creation and welfare

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's transformation into a leading investment destination through policy reforms and ease of doing business initiatives. He also emphasized improvements in the quality of life through various schemes and job creation efforts.

In his address to the Legislative Council, CM Yogi said that today Uttar Pradesh has become one of the most favorable states in the country for investment. The Uttar Pradesh government has made several reforms to attract investors and make the state the country's leading investment destination.

He said that investment is now being approved only through NOC in the state, due to which investors do not need to make rounds of offices. The government has ensured that all facilities are easily available to the investors and they get the benefit of incentive schemes without any kind of human hindrance.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state government's efforts to promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’ by introducing several policy reforms. He stated, "The land bank has been expanded, and new policies have been implemented across various sectors, making it easier for industries to grow."

He mentioned that the government has also ensured transparency in the investment process, leading to the establishment of large-scale industrial units. As a result, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a top destination for business and investment in the country.

Talking about ‘Ease of Living,’ CM Yogi described the government's initiatives as ‘milestones in improving people's quality of life.’ He shared that over 2.61 crore toilets have been built, enhancing sanitation and health conditions. More than 56 lakh poor families have received housing, while 1.86 crore households have benefitted from free LPG connections under the Ujjwala Scheme. Additionally, 1.56 lakh underprivileged families have been provided with free electricity connections, significantly improving the standard of living, especially in rural areas.

The CM further mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh government is dedicated to creating new job opportunities for young people. Over 2 crore youth have found employment in the MSME sector, while more than 7.5 lakh youngsters have secured government jobs.

He said, “In the latest budget, the government also announced a minimum wage policy for outsourced and contract workers to prevent their exploitation. Additionally, under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, youth are being encouraged to become self-employed, marking the beginning of a new era of entrepreneurship in the state.”

The Chief Minister emphasized Uttar Pradesh’s top position in implementing various central government schemes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He stated, "Uttar Pradesh continues to lead the nation in schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban & Rural), PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Yojana, PM SVANidhi, PM Swamitva Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ease of Doing Business, Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana."

Further highlighting the state’s achievements, the CM stated that Uttar Pradesh has established itself as a leader in the agriculture sector across India. Through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), farmers are directly receiving benefits from agricultural investment schemes. The state has achieved a record procurement of Kharif crops through the GEM portal.

“UP ranks number one in the production of sugarcane, food grains, mangoes, milk, potatoes, and sugar. Additionally, the state is leading the country in tree plantation drives,” he added.

Talking about education, CM Yogi highlighted the successful implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and the Skill Development Policy in the state. He said, "The government has improved the quality of education and vocational training, set up new universities and colleges, and promoted digital learning to prepare students for global competition."

However, CM Yogi criticized the opposition for not acknowledging the government's achievements. He pointed out that instead of respecting the Governor’s address, the opposition showed an irresponsible attitude. He remarked, "The opposition had an opportunity for meaningful discussion on public welfare issues, but they wasted it."

He further urged them to join hands in Uttar Pradesh’s journey to becoming India’s top economy, stating, "If our opposition colleagues, despite their ideological differences, focus on the welfare of 25 crore people, then I believe there will be no doubt in making Uttar Pradesh the number one economy in the country."

