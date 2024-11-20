CM Yogi unveils Shri Rajgopuram Gate of Sugreeva Fort in Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the Shri Rajagopuram Gate of Sugriva Fort in Ayodhya, highlighting the construction of the grand Shri Ram temple and unity in Sanatan Dharma. He credited PM Narendra Modi's leadership for completing the 500-year stalled task in just two years.

Ayodhya: Highlighting the construction of the grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya and the importance of unity in Sanatan Dharma, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that a task that had been stalled for 500 years, for which countless generations made sacrifices, was completed in just two years under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. He added that had the country been united 500 years ago, it would not have faced slavery.

The CM made the remarks after unveiling the grand Shri Rajagopuram Gate of Sugriva Fort in Ayodhya. Addressing the saints and sages from across the country, he said, “Memories of our past inspire us to guide society in the right direction. Unity is our greatest strength, and when we stand together, no force in the world can weaken us.”

Reflecting on the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, he called it the result of a prolonged struggle for generations. He added that the 500-year-long wait has finally ended, and the dream of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple has been realized under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister credited the unity of Sanatan Dharma followers as the foundation of this historic achievement.

CM Yogi called for a firm stand against forces that weaken religion and society. He urged people to distance themselves from anything harmful to the nation and to expose and isolate such elements. “Exposing such elements and isolating them from the society should be the work of religion,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of Sugriva Fort, the Chief Minister shared its historical connection to Devaraha Baba and Shri Ram’s exile period. He explained that Bharat had prepared this site for Shri Ram's stay. The once narrow path to the fort has now been widened, making it more accessible. He called this development an integral part of Ayodhya's growth.

“Ayodhya is now not only a religious and spiritual centre, but is also developing as the most beautiful city in the world,” he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted the development plans for Ayodhya, mentioning that the International Airport has been completed, which will help connect Ayodhya to the global stage.

He reaffirmed his commitment to making Ayodhya the most beautiful city in the world and emphasized that it is the responsibility of the people of Ayodhya to protect and preserve this heritage.

The Chief Minister also spoke about revitalizing other religious sites along with Ayodhya’s development. He added that under the guidance of saints, Ayodhya will be developed as a city reflecting the ideals of Shri Ram. He also mentioned the contribution of Saint Purushottamcharaya Ji Maharaj and expressed his respect towards him.

On this occasion, Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Pujyaswami Sri Vishwasprapannacharya Ji Maharaj, saints from Srirangam, Srimahant Dharmadas Ji Maharaj of Hanumangarhi, Srimahant Ramlakhan Das, Mayor Girishpati Tripathi along with revered saints and other dignitaries were present.

