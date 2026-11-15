CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party for historical corruption in hiring while highlighting his administration's transparent job recruitment and the distribution of tablets to students under the state's empowerment scheme.

CM Yogi Slams Samajwadi Party for Poor Governance and Job Corruption

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that prior to 2017, youths in the state were deprived of timely education, examinations, and jobs, and claiming that an "uncle-nephew duo" used to set out for extortion whenever recruitments were announced. Speaking at a tablet distribution event in Lucknow on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Chief Minister alleged that jobs were difficult to obtain without bribes and recommendations (kharchi-parchi) during the previous regime. He said that the SP got the opportunity to run the government four times, yet it could not give jobs to the youth. Yes, during that era, 'Munna Bhais' were definitely created. CM Yogi further said that someone would take the exam and someone else would get the appointment letter. He alleged that during the SP government, the "Saifai syndicate" had filled the recruitments with such people, but now, his government cancelled such appointments and recruitments are taking place in the state with transparency and honesty.

Contrasting his government's record, the Chief Minister stated that more than 9.5 lakh youths have been given government jobs in the state over the last nine and a half years, and preparations are underway to issue appointment letters to over one lakh youths by the upcoming January 26. He cited 3,568 appointments in the Education Department, 1,375 in the Panchayati Raj Department, 470 among skilled sportspersons, 28 in Forensic Science, 4,543 in the Police, and 1,146 in the Revenue Department. He added that recruitment processes for 8,000 Lekhpals, 32,000 police personnel, and 42,000 Home Guards have been completed, with efforts underway to issue appointment letters to the 42,000 Home Guards within the next 10 days, alongside upcoming large-scale appointments through the Education Department and various commissions.

Taking further aim at past governments, the Chief Minister assured that the policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals has changed the image and identity of Uttar Pradesh. He asserted that there is no curfew, no riots, and everything is well in the state. The mafias that existed have been reduced to dust, and the rioters have gone into hiding. Strict action was taken against those playing with the lives of the youth and against the cheating mafia. He said that earlier, people in other states used to keep their distance upon hearing the name of Uttar Pradesh, but today the youth, traders, and daughters of the state are getting respect across the country and the world. "Emerging from the identity of a BIMARU state, Uttar Pradesh has joined the top three economies of the country. Previous governments considered the population of over 25 crore in the state as a burden, whereas his government viewed it as a demographic dividend and worked to provide opportunities to the youth," he said.

During the program, the Chief Minister launched the second phase of the 25 lakh tablet distribution campaign under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, distributing tablets to more than 50,000 students and trainees from over 300 educational institutions across Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, and Unnao in the Lucknow division. Describing the tablet as a key to securing the future rather than a means of entertainment, he urged youths to connect with digital libraries and use the devices for knowledge, innovation, and nation-building. He noted that the government modified its policy to provide tablets instead of smartphones based on the needs and demands of the youth. The Chief Minister informed that the tablets provide free study material for more than 18,000 courses—ranging from Yoga and Mathematics to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Tech—in collaboration with Infosys, alongside the 'Yuva Sathi' app featuring information on central and state schemes such as scholarships, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, PM Internship, CM Internship, CM Yuva, and PM Mudra Yojana.