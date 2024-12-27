CM Yogi's actions reflect his commitment to take UP on the path of progress: Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati

Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the exceptional arrangements for Mahakumbh 2025.

CM Yogi's actions reflect his commitment to take UP on the path of progress: Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 6:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the exceptional arrangements being made for Mahakumbh 2025. He said that CM Yogi’s actions not only reflect dedication to organizing the Kumbh but also show his commitment to driving the state's progress.

He said, "Development work being carried out in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh is commendable, and CM Yogi Adityanath deserves gratitude for his dedication to organizing the festival. All saints and residents of the state thank him for his efforts to advance Uttar Pradesh." Moreover, he praised the efforts of both PM Modi and CM Yogi for fostering a cultural revival and uniting people in support of Sanatan Dharma across the state and the country.

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is making extensive efforts to ensure that the grand and divine Mahakumbh, starting in January 2025, becomes a spectacular celebration of Sanatan culture. Over Rs 6,000 crore has been spent on this initiative. From widening and beautifying roads leading to the Sangam, no part of Prayagraj has been left untouched by development projects.

Acknowledging these efforts, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati mentioned that the upcoming Kumbh festival in Prayagraj will be a grand and divine event. He praised the remarkable development work being carried out under the guidance of CM Yogi, highlighting the excellent arrangements and the significant expansion of the area. 

He also appreciated the dedication of employees and officials from various departments, extending his gratitude to CM Yogi and offering his best wishes for his continued efforts.

He further expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwanath Corridor in Kashi, the Vindhya Corridor, and the development of religious sites across Uttar Pradesh and the nation. 

He remarked that under their leadership, the country is witnessing a cultural renaissance. He said, "Both leaders are deeply devoted to Hindu culture and traditions, striving to revive Sanatan Dharma and inspire people to work towards the progress of their society, nation, and religion."

He emphasized that these efforts are yielding far-reaching results, as followers of Sanatan Dharma have become increasingly aware of and connected to their cultural heritage. He credited PM Modi and CM Yogi for this awakening.

On the topic of Sambhal, Swami ji advocated for the restoration of all buried and hidden temples, ensuring their benefits reach society. Regarding the Places of Worship Act in the Supreme Court, he stressed the importance of respecting and abiding by the court's decision.

Addressing CM Yogi and PM Modi's slogan, "Ek Rahenge, Toh Safe Rahenge," he urged everyone to embrace unity, recognizing that all are part of Indian culture and should resist those who seek to divide society.

Regarding the upcoming Mahakumbh, he highlighted its global significance, stating that people from across India and the world would gather to take a holy dip at the Sangam, receiving spiritual blessings and fulfillment of their wishes.

