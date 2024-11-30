CM Yogi expresses concern over environmental changes, highlights UP's pollution control campaigns

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over environmental challenges, highlighting issues like Delhi's air pollution, shifting monsoon patterns, and water pollution, while emphasizing UP's commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, expressed serious concern about the evolving environmental and ecological challenges. He underscored the Uttar Pradesh government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and advancing environmental sustainability.

Addressing the 'Green India Summit' organized by a prominent newspaper group, the CM remarked, “Over the past month, Delhi, the nation's capital, has turned into a 'gas chamber.' This alarming situation poses significant risks, particularly for the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. The government is deeply concerned, and the judiciary is taking stringent measures to address the crisis.”

CM Yogi, while addressing the issue of climate change, highlighted the shifting monsoon patterns and their impact on agriculture. He pointed out that earlier, the monsoon season typically spanned from June 15 to August 15. However, in recent years, it has extended from August 15 to October 15, significantly affecting the agricultural cycle.

The CM explained that this change is disrupting traditional sowing and harvesting timelines, causing challenges for farmers. Additionally, he noted the uneven distribution of rainfall, with some regions experiencing excessive rain and others facing drought-like conditions. “Environmental disasters are a result of unplanned development and harmful human habits,” he added.

He further highlighted water pollution as a serious issue, stating that contaminated water is leading to an increase in health problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, and stomach diseases. He mentioned that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme is ensuring the supply of clean drinking water, helping control waterborne diseases.

The Chief Minister pointed out that unplanned and unscientific development is also contributing to the problem. "We set up large industries but dump their waste into rivers. By polluting our life-giving rivers, we are creating disasters for humans and wildlife," he said.

He further noted that excessive use of pesticides and chemicals in farming is causing diseases to spread rapidly. Referring to “Cancer Train,” he explained that this train got its name because most passengers traveling on it were cancer patients. "This disaster was not caused by external factors but by human actions," CM Yogi remarked.

The CM highlighted the UP government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability. He shared that since 2017, over 16 lakh LED streetlights have been installed across the state, resulting in a reduction of 9.4 lakh tons of carbon emissions and saving Rs 968 crore.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s ‘PM Suryaghar Yojana,’ Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged citizens to embrace solar energy by installing solar panels. This initiative not only helps individuals generate electricity for their needs but also allows them to sell surplus power, boosting renewable energy adoption.

Emphasizing the state’s reforestation efforts, the CM revealed that 204 crore trees have been planted since 2017, increasing forest cover to 10%. The government aims to expand it to 15% in the next three years. Additionally, a 23,000-hectare land bank has been developed to support renewable energy projects.

Addressing pollution caused by stubble burning and the use of wood or coal for cooking, CM Yogi lauded the ‘Ujjwala Yojana’, which has provided free LPG connections to 10 crore families since 2016. He explained that cooking on traditional fuels is as harmful as inhaling smoke from over 100 cigarettes.

Discussing water pollution and sanitation, the Chief Minister mentioned the tragic impact of contaminated water and open defecation in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Between 1977 and 2017, encephalitis caused the deaths of 50,000 children in 38 districts. “Thanks to improved sanitation and clean water supply campaigns, the disease has been brought under control in just two years, with no recent fatalities,” he added.

CM Yogi stressed that environmental conservation requires collective efforts from the government, society, institutions, and citizens. He urged experts to focus on research and innovation in this area. Praising the organization of the ‘Green Bharat Summit’ by a Newspaper Group, he called it a significant step toward environmental preservation.

