CM Yogi attends 149th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Gadge Maharaj, a pioneer of social justice

CM Yogi Adityanath honored Sant Gadge on his 149th birth anniversary, praising him as a pioneer of social justice and cleanliness. He highlighted Sant Gadge's influence on the Swachh Bharat Mission and announced plans for a grander celebration next year.

CM Yogi attends 149th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Gadge Maharaj, a pioneer of social justice
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 9:27 AM IST

A grand function was held at the Ganga Pandal in Sector 1 of Mahakumbh Nagar on Sunday to mark the 149th birth anniversary of Rashtrasant Param Pujya Gadge Maharaj. Paying tribute to Sant Gadge on this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed him as a pioneer of social justice who spearheaded public awareness against caste discrimination, superstition, and uncleanliness. 

He emphasized that Sant Gadge’s life has been a beacon of inspiration for societal reform and awareness. He said, "Wherever he traveled, he spread the message of education and cleanliness through kirtans, always carrying a broom as a symbol of his mission."

CM Yogi recalled Sant Gadge’s belief that "God resides where there is cleanliness" and noted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi furthered this very vision through the launch of the Swachhata Abhiyan on October 2, 2014, which has now become a global movement.  

The Chief Minister remarked that the message of cleanliness propagated by Sant Gadge a century ago continues to inspire millions today. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the Swachh Bharat Mission has facilitated the construction of toilets in crores of households, safeguarding women's dignity and preventing diseases. 

Lauding the people of Prayagraj, he commended their exemplary role in maintaining cleanliness and ensuring the seamless organization of the Mahakumbh. He also praised the city’s improved traffic management and the spirit of hospitality shown by its residents, who have embraced the Mahakumbh as their own.  

Looking ahead, CM Yogi announced that the 150th birth anniversary of Sant Gadge Ji Maharaj will be celebrated on an even grander scale next year. 

He reiterated the double-engine government’s commitment to social welfare and vowed to further amplify the message of cleanliness. CM Yogi also praised Legislative Council Member Surendra Chaudhary for organizing the grand event. He emphasized that the celebration not only honored Sant Gadge’s legacy but also reinforced public awareness of vital social reforms. 

On this occasion, Saint Santosh Acharya Ji Maharaj of Jagadguru Satua Baba Ashram, Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, former Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, Mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani, Saint Ashok Maharaj of Jwala Mata Temple, MLAs Harsh Vardhan Bajpai, Deepak Patel, Guru Prasad Maurya, Piyush Ranjan Nishad, Legislative Council Member Surendra Chaudhary, former MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, many BJP officials and followers of Saint Gadge Ji Maharaj were present among others.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Mizoram student stabbed to death by batchmate near college in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested anr

Kerala: Mizoram student stabbed to death by batchmate near college in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested

After Shivraj Chouhan, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar shares photo of broken seat on IndiGo flight, SEE post shk

After Shivraj Chouhan, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar shares photo of broken seat on IndiGo flight, SEE post

'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH) shk

'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Over half of the world's Sanatan devotees take holy dip, says CM Yogi

Mahakumbh 2025: Over half of the world's Sanatan devotees take holy dip, says CM Yogi

Recent Stories

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates ATG

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs 326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit RBA

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

Video Icon
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Video Icon
'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Video Icon
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Video Icon