CM Yogi announces plan to create 10 lakh young entrepreneurs in UP, aims to boost economic growth

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of youth as the nation’s energy, stressing the need for guidance and opportunities.

"Inspired by this, the BJP’s double-engine government launched a campaign to create 10 lakh young entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh", the CM said.

At Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium, the CM distributed Rs 100 crore in loans to 2,500 beneficiaries from Gorakhpur and Basti under the CM Yuva scheme. Additionally, 2,100 trainees received toolkits under the ODOP scheme. He highlighted that these pre-Holi benefits would empower youth to become entrepreneurs.

Before this, CM Yogi also visited the exhibition. A short film by the MSME department was also showcased.

The Chief Minister highlighted the overwhelming response to the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, which was launched on January 24, 2025. He said that in just over a month, 2 lakh 54 thousand 794 applications have already been received—far exceeding the target of one lakh entrepreneurs for the entire year.

"This reflects the popularity of the scheme," he said. So far, one lakh applications have been sent to banks, with Rs 931 crore in loans sanctioned for 24,000 beneficiaries and Rs 410 crore already distributed to 10,500 applicants.

In Gorakhpur and Basti divisions, Rs 67.14 crore in loans was sanctioned for 1,440 beneficiaries, while Rs 25.80 crore was previously distributed to 575 applicants. “Today, Rs 100 crore in loans has been arranged for 2,500 more beneficiaries, ensuring more young entrepreneurs get the financial support they need,” he added.

The CM said that India is moving in a new direction under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Over the past ten years, the country has emerged as a global economic powerhouse, with the youth playing a key role in making India the world’s fifth-largest economy. "In the next two years, India will become the third-largest economy, and young entrepreneurs will drive this growth," he stated.

He further mentioned that initiatives like Startup India, Standup India, and Make in India have been promoted, enabling the youth to drive the vision of a self-reliant India.

CM said that today, loans were distributed to young entrepreneurs from all seven districts of Gorakhpur and Basti divisions (Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharth Nagar). He mentioned that the government had faith in the energy and vision of the youth but understood that lack of capital was a challenge. "We decided that financial constraints should not stop talented individuals from turning their vision into reality," he added.

The CM stated that the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Scheme was launched by the Vice President, providing interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to one lakh new entrepreneurs annually. The government also offers 10% margin money support, with special provisions for SC/ST, women, and backward-class entrepreneurs. "Many from these communities have joined the program and are benefiting from it," he said.

CM Yogi highlighted the potential of youth, stating that they have the energy to create something new. During his visit to stalls set up by young entrepreneurs under the scheme, he observed businesses in ready-made garments, food products, and other sectors.

He emphasized that opportunities are abundant, and with determination, young entrepreneurs can achieve success. "If you have the courage, you will find your path, and the government is ready to support you," he added.

He mentioned that different schemes were launched in Uttar Pradesh on various foundation days to boost economic growth. On January 24, 2018, the state’s first foundation day, the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme was introduced, which has now become one of the country’s largest and most popular initiatives. Uttar Pradesh currently has 96 lakh MSME units, which are providing employment to over three crore youth.

He noted that youth are now not just job seekers but also job creators, as each MSME unit can employ one to ten people. "Uttar Pradesh has entered a new era of prosperity and growth, with rising exports and expanding opportunities," he said.

CM Yogi also mentioned the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Scheme, launched on a later foundation day to honor artisans and craftsmen. Encouraging young entrepreneurs, he advised them to be patient in business, as \capital and prosperity grow over time. "This is the very objective of CM Yuva Udyami, and the government is fully committed to achieving it," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed his confidence in young entrepreneurs, praising their innovative use of resources. He highlighted how products made from terracotta, banana fibers, and raw materials like chips, pickles, juice, and bags are creating new business opportunities. "The ability to turn waste into wealth is a true vision, and we must guide society in this direction," he said.

He also spoke about black salt rice, rich in protein, vitamins, and carbohydrates, which has been cultivated in Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj for over 2,500 years. Many young entrepreneurs are now involved in its production, packaging, and export. Additionally, Gorakhpur’s terracotta industry, Maharajganj’s carpentry work, and Sant Kabir Nagar’s brass industry in Bakhira are thriving due to youth participation, he added.

He mentioned that in order to further support startups, the government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore until March 31 to prepare new youth entrepreneurs across the state. From April 1, another Rs 1,000 crore will be provided to create one lakh new entrepreneurs. "Earlier, goods came from Dubai, but now our youth are exporting readymade garments there. This will bring money and jobs to India," he said, adding that New India wants to bring happiness on everyone's face.

The CM pointed out that earlier, getting a bank loan in the state was difficult, but recent efforts have streamlined the process. "A meeting was recently held in Lucknow, where bank officials were directed to speed up loan approvals," he said.

So far, 25,000 people have had their loans sanctioned, with over 10,000 already receiving funds. This initiative is also helping increase the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio of banks.

Referring to MP Ravi Kishan’s words, CM Yogi emphasized how the BJP government honored public faith during Mahakumbh, turning it into a source of livelihood and economic growth. "Spending Rs 7,500 crore resulted in a Rs 3.5 lakh crore boost to the economy—this might seem like a miracle to the world, but for India, it’s a part of daily life," he stated.

He cited examples of how various professions benefited, highlighting a boatman in Prayagraj whose family owns 130 boats and earned Rs 30 crore in just 45 days during the event. This, he said, showcases how faith and tradition are contributing to economic prosperity in the state.

CM Yogi emphasized the importance of hard work and dedication, stating that "those who work hard will achieve great results." He highlighted that New India and New Uttar Pradesh offer security, cultural richness, and prosperity. Encouraging entrepreneurs, he advised, "Do business with honesty, and you will get positive results."

He outlined the financial support system under the CM Yuva Udyami Scheme, where businesses need to invest 10% margin money initially, after which the government will contribute another 10%.

Entrepreneurs must repay their loan installments regularly, while the government will cover the interest. As businesses grow, they can increase their loan limit to Rs 7.5 lakh and later Rs 10 lakh, with the government providing necessary support at every step.

The event was attended by MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, MP Ravi Kishan, MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, MLAs Vipin Singh, Rajesh Tripathi, Mahendra Pal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, Vimlesh Paswan, Sarvan Nishad, Anil Tripathi, Jaymangal Kannaujiya, Dr. Aseem Kumar, and Gyanendra Singh. Also present were UP Women’s Commission Vice President Charu Chaudhary, UP Cow Service Commission Vice President Mahesh Shukla, Kali Bari Temple Mahant Ravindra Das Maharaj, and Industry Commissioner & Director K. Vijayendra Pandian, among other dignitaries.

CM Yogi distributes Rs 5 lakh cheques and ODOP toolkits to beneficiaries

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over Rs 5 lakh cheques to young beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana. Among those who received the financial assistance were Vishnu Kumar Kashyap, Ratnakar Maurya, Khushbu Jaiswal, Rajat Kumar, and Soni Mishra from Gorakhpur; Kiran and Nageshwar Maurya from Maharajganj; Ankit Mishra and Prem Kumar from Deoria; Harilal Saini and Armaan Hussain from Kushinagar; Harsh Gautam and Abhishek Kumar from Basti; Brijesh Kumar from Siddharthnagar; and Amritansh Chaturvedi from Sant Kabir Nagar.

CM Yogi distributes ODOP toolkits to beneficiaries

CM Yogi handed over ODOP toolkits to beneficiaries from various districts. The recipients included Draupadi Devi, Babita Mishra, Shweta Singh, and Sparshika Chaturvedi from Gorakhpur; Ashish Kumar Patel and Anurag Dwivedi from Maharajganj; Shalu Kushwaha and Premlata Kushwaha from Deoria; Suchit Sharma and Angad Kushwaha from Kushinagar; Omkar Sharma and Anurag from Basti; Arjun Chaudhary from Siddharthnagar; and Sakshi Pathak from Sant Kabir Nagar.

