CM Yogi advocates foreign language training for ITI students to ease job challenges abroad

CM Yogi Adityanath stresses career counseling and foreign language skills for ITI students to enhance job prospects, especially abroad. He also urged aligning ITI courses with future job market demands and emphasized discipline and responsibility for students' success.

CM Yogi advocates foreign language training for ITI students to ease job challenges abroad
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 3:18 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Rampati Yadav Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Jungle Kaudia on Thursday, emphasized the need for career counseling, campus placements, and work exposure for ITI students. 

He also proposed introducing foreign language courses to help students secure jobs abroad without facing language barriers. “They should get preference like local skilled work force instead of getting separate training,” he said.

CM Yogi mentioned that ITI courses should be designed based on future job demands to ensure students have good earning opportunities after completing their training. While interacting with ITI students, he shared key success principles, emphasizing the importance of paying attention to details as even the biggest problems can be solved through proper detailing. 

The CM encouraged students to practice self-discipline and take responsibility for their actions. He also advised them to follow all necessary procedures during training and create a structured framework for their future goals.

Later, CM Yogi inspected the under-construction pump house in Siuria. During this, he studied the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to know the progress of the construction work going on regarding the project. He instructed officials and engineers to ensure timely completion of the project within the set deadline.

