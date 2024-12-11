CM Yogi Adityanath revives Prayagraj's iconic Nagvasuki Temple for Maha Kumbh 2025

According to ancient scriptures such as Skanda Purana, Padma Purana, Bhagavata Purana, and Mahabharata, during the Samudra Manthan, Lord Nagvasuki, the Serpent King, played an important role in 'Samudra Manthan'.

Nagvasuki Temple holds a special place among the mythological temples of Prayagraj, combining faith and history. Revered for its association with the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), the temple has been renovated and beautified under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as part of preparations for the Maha Kumbh.

Situated on the sacred banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj’s Daraganj locality, the temple is a hub of spiritual significance. Devotees believe that bathing in the holy waters of Triveni Sangam followed by the darshan of Lord Nagvasuki grants blessings, spiritual fulfilment, and freedom from life’s obstacles.

As Mount Mandarachal served as the churning rod, Nagvasuki became the rope, enduring severe wounds from the immense friction. On Lord Vishnu's request, Nagvasuki rested in Prayag, where the holy Sangam healed his wounds.

Later, King Divodasa of Varanasi performed “tapasya’ (meditation), to bring Nagvsuki to Kashi. However, as Nagvasuki was preparing to leave Prayag, the gods pleaded with him to stay. Nagvasuki then declared, "If I stay in Prayagraj, it must be mandatory for devotees to visit me after bathing in the Sangam. On the fifth day of the Sawan month, I must be worshipped in all three worlds." The gods agreed to his conditions. Following this, Brahmaji’s Manas Putra built a temple, and Nagvasuki was installed on the sacred north-western bank of the Sangam in Prayagraj.

According to another mythological story, when the divine river Ganga descended to earth, the flow was so intense that even after passing through Lord Shiva's locks, it was entering the netherworld. To control the speed, Nagvasuki used his hood to create the Bhogavati Tirtha.

Shyam Lal Tripathi, the priest of the Nagvasuki Temple, explained that in ancient times, there was a Bhogavati Tirtha Kund located in the western part of the temple, which has now become extinct. It is believed that during floods, when the Maa Ganga touches the steps of the temple, bathing at this ghat bestows the same spiritual value as bathing in the Bhogavati Tirtha.

The priest of the temple said that the Nag Panchami festival began as a result of the conditions set by Lord Nagvasuki. Every year, a grand fair is organized at the temple on the occasion of Nag Panchami. It is believed that by simply offering a pair of silver snakes and seeking the darshan of Lord Vasuki on this day, devotees can attain freedom from Kaal Sarpa Dosh.

Additionally, special worship of Naag Vasuki is performed on the fifth day of every month. Special worship is also conducted on the fifth day of every month, and rituals like Rudrabhishek are believed to remove all obstacles from life.

Asi Madhav, one of the twelve Madhavas of Prayagraj, was historically associated with this temple. Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Asi Madhav has been re-established in a newly built temple, a momentous occasion celebrated on Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Previously, MP Murli Manohar Joshi had also contributed to the temple’s restoration.

The current renovation includes extensive beautification of the temple and its courtyard, aligning with Maha Kumbh preparation. Efforts by the UP government and the Tourism department aim to introduce younger generations to the temple’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

Devotees believe that the blessings of Nagvasuki, combined with the Sangam bath and other Kumbh rituals, bring the full fruits of devotion and a life free of hindrances.

