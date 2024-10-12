Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM Yogi Adityanath prays for prosperity at Gorakhnath Temple on Vijayadashami

    In his role as Gorakshpeethadhiswar, the Chief Minister led the rituals in traditional Nath sect attire. He offered prayers for the public's welfare, following the ancient customs of the Nath sect.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    The Vijayadashami festival at Gorakhnath temple commenced on Saturday morning with a sacred worship ceremony dedicated to Shrinathji (Guru Gorakhnath, an incarnation of Lord Shiva) led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    In his role as Gorakshpeethadhiswar, the Chief Minister led the rituals in traditional Nath sect attire. He offered prayers for the public's welfare, following the ancient customs of the Nath sect.

    After paying homage to Shrinathji, CM Yogi performed special worship of all the idols of gods installed within the temple. The morning's rituals began with prayers offered to Maa Jagatjanani in the temple's Shaktipeeth.

    Subsequently, Gorakshpeethadhiswar Yogi Adityanath entered the sanctum sanctorum of Gorakhnath temple where he offered his obeisance to Mahayogi Gorakhnath and performed the aarti.

    In a display of deep reverence, the Chief Minister also circumambulated the idols of Shrinathji and other deities with folded hands, praying for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Uttar Pradesh. 

    The entire temple complex resonated with the sounds of traditional Nath sect instruments like the cactus, conch, drums, bells, and damru, creating a deeply spiritual and devotional atmosphere during the rituals.

