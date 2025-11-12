MP CM Mohan Yadav addressed an NGO meet in Bhopal for Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary. He stressed the govt's commitment to tribal welfare and effective collaboration with NGOs, calling them the 'soul' of government initiatives.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in 'All India NGO Meet' held in Bhopal on Wednesday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and the 'Tribal Pride Year'. During his address, CM Yadav said, "It is a matter of pride that it is the 150th birth anniversary year of Bhagwan Birsa Munda going on. In such a situation, both the state government and the central government are determined to celebrate the occasion in an effective manner. Today, the various NGOs working across the state and country for the welfare of the tribal community are here, holding discussions, which is an asset to us. The state government is working with NGOs in various sectors for tribal welfare."

State's Commitment to Tribal Welfare

"The state government is committed to collaborating for the well-being of the tribal community. After the formation of the government, the state government held its cabinet meeting in Jabalpur to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati. The state government also established a University after tribal leader Tantya Mama," the CM said.

NGOs: The 'Soul' of Government Work

"Cooperation of voluntary organisations makes it easier to achieve targets in government work. Sometimes the state government's arrangement is like a robot which has all the systems, but the soul is missing. I know that it comes through you (social organisations and NGOs). Until people working at the grassroots level get involved, it is difficult for us to understand many of the real challenges. It is hard to see things clearly through the lens of the government, but when viewed through the lens of the heart, it brings true satisfaction," CM Yadav said.

CM Reaffirms Support on Social Media

Additionally, in a post on X, the Chief Minister emphasised that the state government would extend full support and cooperation to NGOs dedicated to uplifting tribal society and preserving their cultural heritage. "Today, I addressed the 'All India NGO Meet' organised in Bhopal to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and the 'Tribal Pride Year'. Our government stands with and fully supports the social organisations working for the empowerment of the tribal community at every step," the CM said in the post. (ANI)