Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dismisses allegations of a CPI(M)-SDPI deal as UDF's "false claims." He touted LDF's development work, strong anti-communal stance, and expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Assembly elections on April 9.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed allegations of a CPI (M)-SDPI deal for the upcoming Assembly elections as "false", stating that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is making such claims for political gain.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a public event in Tirur, the Chief Minister reiterated that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has consistently maintained a strong stance against communalism. He asserted that the government's return to power was not due to gimmicks, but the result of its performance.

"Since assuming office again, the State has achieved significant progress across multiple sectors," CM Vijayan said. "The election campaign is entering its final stages. From what I have seen travelling across the state, there is a clear and powerful wave in favour of the LDF. People have experienced a decade of development and social security. Our focus remains on the 'Kerala Model'--where we protect the interests of the common man while modernising our infrastructure. We are confident of a massive mandate on April 9," the chief minister said. The CPI(M) is seeking a third consecutive term in the upcoming elections set to be held in a single phase in the State on April 9.

LDF's anti-communal stance

In response to questions about the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) support for the Congress-led UDF, Vijayan said, "We have always said that communalism of any colour- be it majority or minority- is a threat to our social fabric. The LDF has ensured that for the last 10 years, there has not been a single communal riot in Kerala. This is because we do not compromise with such forces."

'Co-Le-B' alliance an old story

"There is a clear understanding between the RSS and the UDF in several constituencies. Their only goal is to defeat the LDF. The RSS has even directed its cadres to vote for UDF candidates where the BJP is not a strong contender. This 'Co-Le-B' (Congress-League-BJP) alliance is an old story in Kerala, but the people are wise enough to see through it. They know that only the Left can provide a consistent ideological alternative to the RSS," he said.

Vijayan questions Congress on 'Haryana deal'

Responding to "cash for seats" allegations against the Congress in Haryana during the state's Assembly elections in 2024, Vijayan questioned the silence of the Congress leadership. "This is not a small matter. A person is coming forward and saying that the national leadership of the Congress is selling election tickets for crores of rupees. If these allegations are baseless, why hasn't the Congress leadership or the individuals involved come out with a clear explanation? Why is there such a mysterious silence?"

"This incident in Haryana exposes the culture of the UDF and the Congress. When your own national leaders are accused of 'seat-trading' and taking bribes for candidates, what moral right do you have to point a finger at the LDF government in Kerala? Before coming here to level baseless accusations against us, they should first answer the people of this country about the 'Haryana deal'.

"The people of Kerala can see the difference. On one side, you have a government that works for the welfare of the people, and on the other, you have a party where even the candidacy is a commodity for sale. This is why the Congress is losing its relevance across the country, from Haryana to Kerala."

Focus on performance and development

At the press conference today, addressing repeated queries by reporters on the SDPI, Vijayan said, "I have answered this three times already. If you have a predetermined agenda to keep asking the same question to create a headline, I cannot help you. My answer remains that we do not want communal votes."

Vijayan added that the public should evaluate his conduct and governance. He emphasised that long-term policy implementation, combined with public commitment, has enabled the state to achieve major transformations.

The government has also ensured the timely completion of announced projects, he noted. Highlighting key achievements, the Chief Minister pointed to reforms in public education, advancements in the healthcare sector, and the expansion of social security schemes. He said the state has created a favourable environment for youth aspirations and overall development.

Support for Pravasi Keralites

Noting a large number of Pravasi Keralites in Malappuram district. The Chief Minister also stressed that the government provides strong support to Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs). He alleged that the UDF has adopted an anti-expatriate stance, while the Left government was the first in the country to include expatriates in welfare pension schemes. He also noted that the Pravasi Welfare Board, established in 2009, remains a major milestone in this sector.

Pioneering Pravasi welfare

"It has always been the Left Democratic Front (LDF) that has stood firmly with our Pravasi brothers and sisters. History is proof of this. While the LDF has prioritised the welfare of those working abroad, the UDF has historically adopted an anti-expatriate stance," Vijayan said.

"The very foundation of Pravasi welfare in this country was laid by the LDF. It was the 1996 LDF government that introduced a Welfare Fund for expatriates for the first time in India. It was during that same period that NORKA (Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) was established. In 2009, we formed the Pravasi Welfare Board. To see the difference in commitment, one only needs to look at the numbers: between 2009 and 2011, there were only 1.1 lakh members in the welfare fund; today, that number has surged to 7.9 lakh members," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Loka Kerala Sabha, which was envisioned and formed by his government, has become a global platform for the state's diaspora. "It is through the suggestions received in this forum that we implemented two of our most significant recent projects: NORKA Care and the Pravasi Mission," he said.

"Through NORKA Roots, we have facilitated 3,833 direct recruitments. We have also expanded our reach beyond the Gulf countries to include safe and legal migration paths to the UK and Germany. Under the German Triple Win project alone, more than 625 nurses from Kerala have secured jobs abroad with government backing," Vijayan said. We are approaching the people in this election with the profound satisfaction that we have done everything humanly possible to support our Pravasis, who are the backbone of Kerala's economy."

On PV Anvar's 'betrayal'

Addressing the situation regarding PV Anvar, the MLA from Nilambur who had broken ties with the LDF, contesting against PA Mohamed Riyas, (the son-in-law of Kerala Chief Minister) Vijayan said, "the people of Malappuram and Beypore see this as a clear betrayal of the mandate they gave him."

"It is quite a spectacle to see the Congress, which he used to abuse daily, now carrying him on their shoulders. This shows the desperation of the UDF. They have no candidates of their own with any standing, so they have to rely on 'renegades' and 'expelled' individuals. Whether it is Beypore or Nilambur, the voters of Kerala have a clear sense of political integrity. They will not vote for someone who changes his colour like a chameleon for personal gain," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister is set to campaign for the LDF candidates in Thavanoor, Ponnani and Perinthalmana in the Malappuram district today. (ANI)