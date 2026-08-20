TN CM Joseph Vijay urged the Centre to ensure no state loses parliamentary seats due to the 2026 Delimitation Bill. He also sought an exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu and stressed the need for legal compliance in interstate river water disputes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Thursday urged the Union Government to provide a clear assurance that no state would lose parliamentary representation as a consequence of the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, warning that population-based delimitation could disproportionately affect the Southern states. Addressing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, which was chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vijay also pressed the Centre on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), seeking permission for Tamil Nadu to fill state quota medical seats based on Class XII marks.

Concerns Over Delimitation Bill

Vijay, who was also the vice-chairman of the meeting, said that there is concern that the Delimitation Bill, 2026, would lead to decreased representation for less-populated Southern states. "As the freeze on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 Census approaches its end and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, is considered, there is a genuine and shared concern across the Southern States that delimitation based predominantly on populations may diminish our collective voice in Parliament," he said.

He argued that the Southern states should not be penalised for their achievements in stabilising their population. "The Southern States have been at the forefront of population stabilisation, human development, and economic growth. These achievements reflect the successful implementation of national priorities and should not result in a reduction of our representation. Public policy must not inadvertently penalise States for fulfilling national objectives," he said.

"I therefore, urge the Union Government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no State will suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of its success in population stabilisation. Such an approach would uphold the principles of equity, preserve the federal balance envisioned by our Constitution, and reinforce the confidence of all States in our democratic institutions," he added.

Upholding Law in River Water Disputes

Southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu and Keralam, have long voiced deep apprehension over delimitation based on current population metrics. Because southern states successfully implemented national family planning and population control directives over the last five decades, their relative population share has grown more slowly than that of several northern states. Turning to interstate river disputes, which have intensified tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in recent times, Vijay said cooperation had to be paired with legal compliance.

"Water is fundamental to the lives, Agriculture and livelihoods of millions, and the management of interstate rivers demands both cooperation and unwavering respect for the rule of law. First, the legitimate rights of lower riparian States and the livelihoods that depend on assured river flows must be fully protected. Second, the judgments of the Supreme Court, the awards of duly constituted tribunals, and the statutory mechanisms established for river management must be implemented in letter and spirit," he said.

Speaking on the Cauvery dispute with Karnataka, he said,"The timely implementation of the Supreme Court's judgment and the decisions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority remains essential." The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu, starting 8 am on August 12 for the next 15 days. The Supreme Court has directed the Karnataka government to ensure compliance.

Tamil Nadu Reiterates Opposition to NEET

Vijay also touched on NEET, reaffirming Tamil Nadu's long-standing objection to the exam, arguing it disadvantages rural and marginalised students. "Tamil Nadu has consistently maintained that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) places students from rural backgrounds and socially and economically disadvantaged communities at a distinct disadvantage, undermining the State's long-standing model of inclusive access based on school education," he said.

He urged the Centre to allow an alternative admission mechanism for the state quota. "I urge the Union Government to permit Tamil Nadu to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses solely based on Class XII marks, in keeping with the State's proven and equitable admission system," he said.

Regulation of Online Drug Sales Urged

Vijay also called for tighter regulation of online prescription drug sales and stronger interstate coordination against narcotics. "I urge the Government of India to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the online sale of prescription medicines, ensure stricter enforcement against their unauthorised sale, and review the existing legal framework to effectively address emerging substance abuse among youth," he said.

(ANI)

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