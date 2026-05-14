Congress MP Karti Chidambaram says CM Vijay's TVK can provide a stable five-year government in Tamil Nadu without AIADMK factions. He said the people's mandate was for Vijay and TVK emerged as the single largest party.

CM Vijay can govern without AIADMK support

Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram said Chief Minister Vijay can provide a stable five-year government in Tamil Nadu without including any factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Addressing a press conference after participating in a Congress consultative meeting at the party's district office in Periyar Nagar, Pudukkottai, the Sivaganga MP said the victory of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the Assembly confidence vote was expected, as the party had emerged as the single largest party in the elections. He said the people of Tamil Nadu had voted for a government led by Vijay and that no alternative political formation excluding TVK could provide a stable administration in the present Assembly.

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"Whenever someone voluntarily extends support, no one will refuse it. But there is no necessity for Vijay to include any AIADMK splinter groups in the government. He can provide a stable government on his own with the support already extended to him," he said.

Congress open to ministerial berths

Karti Chidambaram also stated that Congress would welcome ministerial representation if some of its MLAs were inducted into the Cabinet, calling it a significant opportunity for the party after several decades.

On alliance with TVK and ties with DMK

Referring to the Congress party's post-poll alliance with TVK, he said the DMK was not in a position to form the government after the election results, and therefore, Congress' support for TVK could not be termed a "betrayal."

"I continue to respect the DMK. It is a major political force with a future in Tamil Nadu politics. We travelled with them for many years and won several elections together. But the people's mandate in this election was clearly for a government under Vijay's leadership," he said.

He admitted that the transition from the DMK alliance to supporting TVK could perhaps have been handled in a "more nuanced and mutually respectful manner," adding that there may have been some communication lapses.

On national politics, the Congress MP expressed confidence that despite differences at the State level, Congress and DMK could continue to cooperate in Parliament under the INDIA alliance framework, similar to arrangements in states like Keralam and West Bengal.

'Digital campaigning a key lesson'

Karti Chidambaram also said the recent Assembly election had taught him several political lessons, particularly about the growing influence of digital campaigning and social media outreach.

"Traditional campaign methods such as public meetings and door-to-door canvassing are slowly losing ground in states with high digital penetration. TVK adopted a completely new digital campaign strategy, including what I call 'inside-the-home campaigning,' and it succeeded," he observed.

He further stated that TVK leader Vijay should be given adequate time to govern and should not be judged immediately. "Many ministers in the new government are first-timers. A newly formed political party needs time to understand administration and governance. Even leaders like Rajiv Gandhi and Narendra Modi needed time after assuming office," he said.

Congress to oppose NEET in Parliament

On NEET, Karti Chidambaram reiterated Congress' opposition to the examination and said the party would raise the issue in Parliament. He criticised the proposal to conduct a re-examination for nearly 22 lakh students, calling it "irrational" and emotionally stressful for both students and parents.

"The Centre should allow State governments to decide their own admission process, whether through entrance examinations or Plus Two marks. There should not be interference in admissions to State-run colleges," he said.

He also urged other State governments to join Tamil Nadu in opposing NEET, noting that previous attempts by former Chief Minister M K Stalin to build nationwide support had not gained enough traction.

Critique of PM's economic announcements

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent seven-point announcements, Karti Chidambaram demanded a White Paper explaining the reasons behind the measures. He warned that excessive calls for austerity and reduced spending could negatively affect the economy, tourism and employment.

"If everyone stops spending and only saves money, the economy will collapse. Economic growth depends on the circulation of money and consumer spending," he said, referring to the economic concept known as the "Paradox of Thrift."

He added that festivals, weddings and public events generate employment for several sectors and contribute to economic activity.