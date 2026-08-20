BJP MP Aruna D K alleged the Telangana CM skipped the Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Amit Shah as he is 'troubled' by internal party disturbances and public infighting, with members levelling corruption charges against each other.

BJP MP Aruna D K on Thursday lashed out at the Chief Minister for skipping the Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that "internal disturbances" and corruption charges within the ruling party have left the CM "troubled."

BJP MP Questions CM's Priorities

Speaking to the media, the BJP leader questioned the CM's priorities, suggesting that state issues were being sidelined due to the party's internal crisis. "The CM was supposed to attend the meeting to discuss the issue. Why did our CM not go to the Southern Zonal Council meeting called by HM Amit Shah? He is troubled by the issue going on in his party; due to that problem, he might not have attended the meeting," Aruna D K said.

Further intensifying her attack, the MP claimed that the ruling party is currently grappling with public infighting and mutual allegations of graft among its members. "There is a lot of internal disturbance in his party; people of his party are speaking openly in the media. They are putting corruption charges against each other," she added.

Southern Zonal Council Meeting Highlights

Earlier today, the meeting was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. Chief secretaries, advisors and other senior officers of the state governments, as well as senior officers of the Central government, also attended the meeting.

Shah Praises South India's Innovation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the whole country to learn from South India in the fields of innovation and revenue generation. Chairing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram, Shah said, "The people of South India and the governments have also established many excellent traditions in the fields of innovation and revenue generation."

He also noted how the entire development journey of South India has been based on three pillars: high literacy rate, trained manpower and technical expertise in the utilisation of deep seas. "These three pillars have made South India the biggest contributor to the country's development. The people of South India and the governments have also established many excellent traditions in the fields of innovation and revenue generation. The whole of India should learn from South India in these two areas," said the Home Minister while addressing the participants in the meeting. (ANI)