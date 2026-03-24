HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defends the 'widow and orphan cess', calling it a pro-poor move for the long-term welfare of vulnerable families. He criticized the opposition BJP for boycotting the bill and opposing the welfare initiative.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday strongly defended the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes a levy in the form of a "widow and orphan cess", saying the move is aimed at securing the future of vulnerable families through sustainable financial support.

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Speaking to the media after the eighth day of the Budget Session, Sukhu said the legislation was brought to ensure the long-term welfare of widows and orphaned children, including support for housing, education and livelihood. "Where the government becomes the guardian of orphans and widows, it is our responsibility to ensure their children's education and create permanent sources of income for them so that they can live with dignity in the future," Sukhu said.

CM Slams BJP, Defends Cess Impact

The bill was passed in the Assembly yesterday amid a boycott by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Hitting back at the opposition, the Chief Minister accused the BJP of opposing a pro-poor initiative. "Those who can afford to buy big vehicles cannot contribute even Rs 10 for the welfare of orphans and widows' children? The BJP is opposing this under pressure," he said.

Sukhu also addressed criticism over higher fuel prices in the state, noting that petrol and diesel rates in Himachal Pradesh are marginally higher than in neighbouring Punjab due to the proposed cess. "If a small contribution helps secure the lives of vulnerable sections, we will not step back from this scheme," he asserted.

Targeting the BJP further, Sukhu alleged that the opposition has failed to stand with disaster-affected families and has opposed key welfare measures. "They are not even ready to visit affected families or support their rehabilitation," he said.

Government Touts Fiscal Health and Welfare Initiatives

Defending his government's fiscal management, the Chief Minister claimed that the current administration has improved the state's economic condition. "We inherited a weak financial position, but we are making Himachal economically strong and self-reliant," he said, adding that there is no financial emergency in the state.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Sukhu said the government has identified around one lakh families for assistance, including housing support for long-pending cases in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category and financial aid for women and children.

Reiterating his government's commitment, Sukhu said, "We are here to serve the people, not to seek power. Every policy we bring is for the common man." (ANI)