HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the BJP of 'ill intentions' behind the failed 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, questioning its timing. The BJP hit back, calling Congress 'anti-women', while the opposition cited the delimitation process as its reason.

Sukhu Accuses BJP of 'Ill Intentions'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday accused the BJP of having "ill intentions" behind the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, which failed to pass in the Lok Sabha as the INDIA bloc refused to vote in favour of the delimitation process. Sukhu raised questions over the timing of the bill, stating that they did not have the two-thirds majority, yet they brought the bill with the "intentions to do politics".

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"Defeating a Bill doesn't impact elections...It is about intent. If you have ill intentions, such Bills will certainly be defeated. When they did not have 2/3rd majority, why did they even bring the Bill? They should have consulted all parties first. They should have also seen that this is an election season and there was no need to call this session," he said while speaking with ANI.

"They should have also thought that for political benefits, why did they need to bring delimitation...Their intent was not related to the Bill but to politics," Sukhu added.

Political Fallout and Clarifications

Meanwhile, the BJP projected Congress' stance as "anti-women", raising slogans and placards after the 230 MPs voted against the constitution amendment bill that required a two-thirds majority to come into effect. Congress has clarified that it does not oppose the women's reservation but the delimitation process linked to the bill, which seeks to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha to 815. Congress claimed the delimitation exercise is aimed at weakening the representation of southern states in the Lower House.

Opposition Leaders Weigh In

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation with "another web of falsehood". Addressing a rally, Mamata Banerjee said, "Today, Prime Minister Modi will once again address the nation with yet another web of falsehoods. Under the BJP regime, those who once incited riots have now risen to become the leaders of the country".

Bill's Collapse and Aftermath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8:30 pm today. He is likely to speak about the collapse of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, targeting opposition over their decision.

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha earlier, with the opposition parties voting against it. In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.

Despite the bill's defeat, the 2023 Women's Reservation Act remains on the books, though its implementation continues to be tied to the future census. (ANI)