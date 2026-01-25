Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched "Suggestions Vans" to gather public feedback for the BJP's Sankalp Patra ahead of Assembly polls. One van will be deployed in each constituency to collect suggestions for the party's Vision Document.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Saikia, on Sunday inaugurated video vans named "Suggestions Vans" in Guwahati. The initiative aims to collect public feedback for the BJP's upcoming "Sankalp Patra" (Vision Document) ahead of the Assembly elections.

Statewide Outreach for 'Sankalp Patra'

The Assam BJP has launched a statewide outreach programme under which one "Suggestions Van" will be deployed in each Assembly constituency. The party said the initiative is intended to gather constructive suggestions from people across all sections of society, organisations, and eminent individuals for inclusion in the Vision Document.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "People can give and put their suggestions in the box of the video van. Every time the BJP has taken suggestions from the public and individuals from different sectors before preparingthe Sankalp Patra. Today, the preparations have started, and we flagged off the video vans."

PM Modi's Proposed Visit to Assam

The flag-off programme was attended by BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, MP Sambit Patra, and Pradan Baruah, among others. The Chief Minister also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Assam on February 14. "On February 14 morning, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kumar Bhaskar Verma bridge (Guwahati - North Guwahati connecting bridge over the river Brahmaputra). After that, he will inaugurate a temporary campus of IIM, Guwahati. On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give 100 electric buses to Assam. The Prime Minister will address the Booth Sanmilan of the BJP party at Khanapara field. We have started preparations for that meeting. There is a possibility, but not sure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Dibrugarh," he said.

CM on Chhattisgarh Sex CD Case

The Chief Minister also reacted to the Chhattisgarh Sex CD case involving Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel and the CBI court's decision to reverse his discharge in the 2017 obscene video case.