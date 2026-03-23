Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gave Rs 1 crore insurance cheques to the families of two electricity workers who died in the line of duty. He also announced that the Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance limit has been increased from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs.

CM Reddy Provides Financial Aid to Deceased Workers' Families

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday handed over accidental insurance cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the families of those who died in the line of duty while working in the electricity department, while addressing a press meet along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikaramarka and others.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister congratulated the state's Power Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for coming forward to support the families of the deceased.

Reddy stated that the Government has increased the Rajiv Aarogyasri limit from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs, underlining that the intention of the government is that in case of a death, the family should not end up on the streets. "We have increased the Rajiv Aarogyasri limit from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs. We brought in family insurance with the intention that a family should not end up on the streets when the head of the family dies. We have provided an accidental insurance facility of over Rs. 1 crore for electricity and Singareni workers," he said.

The Chief Minister handed over cheques of Rs. 1 crore each to the family members of Orsu Suresh and Mukthar Baig, who lost their lives in the line of duty while working in the electricity department. "We undertook the cheque distribution program during the assembly sessions to instil courage and confidence among the employees and their family members," he said.

New Development Projects in Siddipet

Meanwhile, Reddy will lay foundation stones for multiple development projects worth Rs 775.72 crore in Siddipet district. The initiatives span across Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies, focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, education, and public services.

Key Initiatives and Investments

According to the Telangana CMO, several key projects will be inaugurated and initiated to enhance regional development. To boost the agro-based industry, an oil palm factory at Narmetta in Nangunur Mandal will be inaugurated with an investment of Rs 300 crore, while the foundation stone will be laid for water supply and underground drainage projects in Siddipet Municipality costing Rs 141.34 crore. (ANI)