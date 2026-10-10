Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed Tarpan to honour his ancestors on Pitru Visarjan Amavasya. Similar rituals were observed by devotees in Bihar's Gaya and across Tamil Nadu, marking the final day of the 16-day Pitru Paksha period.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday performed Tarpan to pay homage to his ancestors on the auspicious occasion of Pitru Visarjan Amavasya, marking the final day of Pitru Paksha.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Dhami said, “Ancestors are the foundation of our roots, values and traditions. Expressing reverence, gratitude and respect towards them is an integral part of our Sanatan tradition."

Paying homage to their memory, CM Dhami prayed that their affection, spiritual blessings and grace may always remain upon everyone.

Devotees Mark Final Day Across India

According to the Hindu calendar, Pitru Paksha or the 16-day lunar period on Mahalaya, is when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors (Pitras), marking the beginning of 'Devi Paksha', the day marked by the arrival of Goddess Durga.

Devotees believe that 'Pind Daan' helps in attaining salvation for their ancestors and that the way to heaven is paved for them.

Every year, a large number of devotees on Wednesday take a holy dip in the river Falgu and perform 'Pind Daan' in Bihar's Gaya on the last day of Pitru Paksha, also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Observances in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, thousands gathered at the ghats of the Cauvery River in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli, on Mahalaya Amavasya, observed during the Tamil month of Purattasi, to take holy dips and perform rituals for their ancestors.

Devotees arrived from Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi and other parts of the state. After completing the rituals, many visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, the Thiruvanaikaval Jambukeswarar Temple and the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple to offer prayers.

In Rameswaram, thousands of devotees took holy dips in the sea at Agni Theertha and performed rituals, including tarpanam, on Mahalaya Amavasya.

Mahalaya is celebrated at the end of the month of Shradh (as per the Hindu lunar calendar) or Pitru Paksha, 16 days during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. (ANI)