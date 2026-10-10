Delhi commuters face major traffic disruptions on Saturday, October 10, due to a Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar. The demonstration demands the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner over electoral roll concerns. This prompted police to implement diversions across thirty central locations starting at six in the morning.
Roads to Avoid Amid CJP Protest
Commuters in Delhi should prepare for traffic disruptions on Saturday, October 10, as the Delhi Traffic Police implements diversions at 30 key locations across the national capital. The restrictions began at 6 am ahead of a planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.
The traffic arrangements will depend on the prevailing law-and-order situation. Police have warned that movement could be affected at major intersections and roads in central Delhi, potentially slowing journeys for office-goers, visitors and people travelling to transport hubs.
Delhi Traffic Diversions: Check the Affected Roads
According to the traffic advisory, the following locations may experience restrictions or diversions:
- Shankar Road Roundabout–Vande Mataram T-Point
- Dhaula Kuan Flyover
- Jhandewalan Roundabout
- Panchkuian Roundabout
- Mandi House Roundabout
- Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk
- Ram Charan Agarwal Chowk
- Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg
- Guru Nanak Chowk
- Connaught Place Outer Circle–Chelmsford Road
- MG Marg–Bhairon Road
- Lodhi Road Flyover
- Neela Gumbad Roundabout
- Madarsa T-Point
- Samrat Hotel Roundabout
- Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg crossing
- Under Bhikaji Cama Place Flyover
- Under Moti Bagh Flyover
- Ring Road–San Martin Marg T-Point
- Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road Roundabout
- Windsor Palace Roundabout
- Tolstoy Marg–Janpath crossing
- Rail Bhawan Roundabout
- Jai Singh Road–Parliament Street crossing
- Connaught Place Outer Circle–Barakhamba Road
- Gol Dak Khana Roundabout
- Patel Chowk Roundabout
- Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-Point
- RML Hospital Roundabout
- Connaught Place Outer Circle–Parliament Street
Why Has Delhi Traffic Police Issued the Advisory?
The restrictions are linked to the planned CJP demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest is connected to concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with demonstrators demanding the election chief's resignation.
What Should Commuters Do?
Police have advised people to avoid non-essential travel and plan their journeys in advance. Those heading to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals or the airport through New Delhi and central Delhi should allow additional travel time.
The traffic police have also indicated that restrictions could be eased or adjusted depending on conditions on the ground. Commuters should monitor official Delhi Traffic Police updates before setting out and follow instructions from personnel deployed at diversion points.