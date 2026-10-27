Odisha CM Mohan Majhi has written to BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, reaffirming the state's territorial claims over the Kotia village group and calling for a non-political, legal approach to resolving the long-standing border dispute.

Odisha CM Addresses Kotia Border Dispute

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday approached the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik for the long-standing inter-State boundary dispute over the Kotia group of villages, while reaffirming his government's commitment to protecting the state's territorial interests. In a letter responding to Patnaik's communication dated October 19, 2026, Majhi said Kotia had been an integral part of Odisha since the formation of the separate state in 1936.

"The Kotia Group of Villages has been an integral part of Odisha since the formation of the separate State of Odisha in 1936. The State Government remains firmly committed to safeguarding the territorial integrity and legitimate interests of Odisha," Majhi wrote.

Call for Constructive Engagement

Questioning the approach adopted in Patnaik's letter, the Chief Minister said the issue required constructive engagement and legally sustainable solutions rather than political positioning. "In this context, I am constrained to observe that the contents of your letter appear to approach this sensitive issue from a political standpoint rather than advance constructive and legally tenable solutions for its resolution," he said.

Government Initiatives and Development

Majhi also highlighted the state government's efforts to protect Odisha's territorial interests through legal and constitutional channels while accelerating development in Kotia and neighbouring areas. "The Government has consistently upheld the State's territorial interests through lawful and constitutional means. Besides, it has accorded priority to the development of Kotia and the adjoining areas, with the objective of ensuring inclusive growth, improving the delivery of public services, and enhancing the well-being of the local population," the letter stated.

Detailing the administrative measures taken for the region, Majhi said a committee headed by the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, along with senior officials, had been constituted to oversee development in the Kotia Gram Panchayat areas. He added that ministers and senior officials had been visiting the region to assess local needs and coordinate development initiatives. "In this regard, a Committee under the chairmanship of the Hon'ble Minister, Revenue and Disaster Management, comprising senior officials, has been constituted to oversee the integrated development of the Kotia Gram Panchayat areas," Majhi wrote.

Respecting the Judicial Process

The Chief Minister also called for restraint and respect for the judicial process, citing the sensitivity of the long-running dispute between the neighbouring states. "In view of the sensitivity of this long-standing inter-State matter, all concerned must act with restraint, responsibility and respect for the judicial process," he said.

Reiterating his government's position, Majhi said Odisha would continue to defend its territorial interests before the appropriate legal and constitutional forums while working for the socio-economic development of residents in Kotia and adjoining areas. Concluding the letter, the Chief Minister invited Patnaik to share proposals that could help resolve the dispute. "I would appreciate receiving your constructive suggestions, if any, for resolution of this long-pending issue, for consideration of the Government," Majhi said.

The Kotia group of villages in Koraput district has been at the centre of a long-standing boundary dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

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