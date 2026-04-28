Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis attended the closing of the 36th Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition 2026 in Mumbai, praising the officers' high levels of physical fitness, discipline, and competitive spirit.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday attended the closing ceremony of the '36th Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition 2026' held in Mumbai. The seven-day sporting extravaganza, which commenced on April 21, saw participation from various police units across the state, showcasing the athletic prowess, discipline, and teamwork of the Maharashtra Police force.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Lauds Police Fitness and Competitive Spirit

Addressing the personnel during the ceremony, CM Fadnavis lauded the officers for maintaining high levels of physical fitness and competitive spirit despite their gruelling professional schedules. He emphasised that sports are essential not only for physical health but also for building the mental resilience required in the police force. "The Maharashtra Police is one of the finest forces in the country. Such competitions foster a sense of brotherhood and healthy competition among the units. Physical fitness is a cornerstone of effective policing, and it is heartening to see our officers excel in the arena just as they do on the field of duty," the Chief Minister said.

The event featured a wide array of sports, including athletics, football, kabaddi, and volleyball. Top-performing units and individual athletes were felicitated by the Chief Minister with medals and trophies during the valedictory session. Senior police officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Mumbai Police Commissioner, were also present at the ceremony.

The 36th edition of the games concluded with a ceremonial march past and a pledge by the participants to uphold the values of sportsmanship in their professional conduct.

Fadnavis Hails India's Defence Manufacturing Prowess

Earlier on April 27, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities, asserting that indigenous entrepreneurs are now developing cutting-edge technologies that can rival the best in the world during the Nag Bhushan award ceremony in Nagpur.

Speaking at the event organised by the Nag Bhushan Foundation on Sunday, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride that individuals from Nagpur were being recognised for elevating the city's name nationally and globally. "Today, it is a matter of great joy that on behalf of the Nag Bhushan Foundation, two such sons, who have enhanced the name and pride of our Nagpur, in the country and the world, are being honoured here today," Fadnavis said. (ANI)