CM Pushkar Singh Dhami releases a book on former MLA Ranjit Singh Verma, recalling his contribution to Uttarakhand's statehood movement, historic protests and public service.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tributes to former MLA and noted Uttarakhand statehood activist Ranjit Singh Verma and released a book on his life and work in Dehradun.

"This book is not just the story of one person, it also tells the story of sacrifices and the struggles faced by people to form Uttarakhand. It will help the youth know more about the history of our state and know the efforts of many people," said Dhami.

CM Dhami Releases Book On Ranjit Singh Verma

The book titled "Ranjit Singh Verma: Uttarakhand Rajya Andolan Ki Nirnayak Ladai Ke Ek Jan Nayak" was released at the IRDT Auditorium near Survey Chowk in Dehradun.

Dhami paid his tributes to the late leader and thanked him for his efforts in helping create momentum to create a separate Uttarakhand. He also thanked senior literary personality Gambhir Singh Palni and Ajay Verma for their efforts.

Verma played a key role in creating momentum among the people in favour of separating the state. As the District President of Dehradun for Uttarakhand Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, he brought together various organisations and activists.

Verma participated in various protests like strike, blockade, jail filling and rail blockade. His efforts helped keep the movement alive between 1995-96 and onwards.

He also used his in-laws home in Premnagar Bazaar, Doiwala as a base for the activists coming from the hill regions.

Tributes To Khatima, Mussoorie, Muzaffarnagar Incidents

The Chief Minister remembered the heartbreaking incidents in Khatima, Mussoorie and Muzaffarnagar.

Despite facing hardships and atrocities, the activists kept pushing forward. Their efforts led to Uttarakhand being the 27th state of India on November 9, 2000.

Two-Time MLA But Did Not Contest After Formation

Verma contested as an MLA twice from the Mussoorie Assembly constituency in the undivided Uttar Pradesh. However, he did not contest again after Uttarakhand was formed and focused on his social work.

"He is a great inspiration for people because he stuck to his principles and worked for the people without any selfishness," said Dhami.

"The creation of Uttarakhand which is a dream come true for Uttarakhand statehood activists is our collective responsibility. We are focussing on creating a developmental, good governance, self-reliant Uttarakhand with ample job opportunities and protecting our culture."

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, founder of Hans Foundation Mata Mangla, Gambhir Singh Palni, Ajay Verma, statehood activists and various dignitaries.