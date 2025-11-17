Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary, praising his nationalism. The CM also honoured Maha Vir Chakra Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat for his sacrifice in the 1962 war.

CM Dhami Pays Tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary. Lauding his dedication to the "Sanatan culture and Indian identity," CM Dhami said that Bal Thackeray prioritised "national unity and cultural pride."

"On his death anniversary, we pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray, a staunch nationalist leader who dedicated his life to Sanatan culture, national interest, and Indian identity. Balasaheb ji always prioritised national unity, cultural pride, and social strength," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, Thackeray had begun his career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'. He later quit his job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.

Hardlined Hindutva advocate Thackeray was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. He did not hold any official positions during his tenure in politics. Thackeray breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86.

Tribute Paid to 1962 War Hero Jaswant Singh Rawat

Meanwhile, CM Dhami also paid tribute to Maha Vir Chakra Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, on the occasion of his day of martyrdom, for displaying "unparalleled valour" in the India-China War in 1962.

He wrote, "On this day of the martyrdom anniversary of the valiant son of Mother India, the pride of the military land Uttarakhand, the immortal martyr Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat ji, honoured with the Maha Vir Chakra for displaying unparalleled valour and extraordinary bravery in the India-China War, we offer humble tribute."

"His indomitable courage, dedication to duty, and patriotism in defending the motherland will remain a source of inspiration for centuries. Your sacrifice will forever remain immortal in our memories," the X post added. Martyr Jaswant Singh Rawat hailed from Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

An Act of 'Unparalleled Valour'

According to the Ministry of Defence, during the 1962 War, he was part of the historic Battle in NEFA, where he fought the enemy with great valour.

When the enemy managed to bring forward and site a Medium Machine Gun (MMG) within thirty metres to the left flank of the Indian position, and simultaneously continued attacking in wave after wave, the 'A' Coy Commander sent Lance Naik Trilok Singh Negi, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat and Rifleman Gopal Singh Gusain, who volunteered to destroy the MMG.

Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat snatched the MMG and both of them returned to their own position under the covering fire provided by the Lance Naik. As they were entering their trenches, the enemy opened automatic fire from close range. Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat was hit on the head and died on the spot, still holding the MMG in his hand. (ANI)