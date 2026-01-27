Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a 'Vande Mataram' singing event marking 150 years of the song. On Republic Day, he paid tribute to freedom fighters and reaffirmed the state's commitment to PM Modi's vision for a developed India.

CM Dhami Hails 'Vande Mataram' on 150th Anniversary

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a 'Vande Mataram' singing event organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad at Gandhi Park in Dehradun, marking 150 years of the iconic song. Addressing the gathering on Monday, CM Dhami highlighted the song's enduring patriotic significance, saying, "I am very pleased to find myself among you all... This is a special occasion because Vande Mataram completed 150 years this year... When Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed this song, Vande Mataram became not just a slogan, but a connection of love and nationalism... It is the expression of patriotism and our devotion towards Mother India."

Dhami Extends Republic Day Greetings, Reaffirms State's Commitment

Earlier, Dhami extended warm wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on Republic Day, paying tribute to the nation's freedom fighters and brave soldiers. Speaking with ANI, he reaffirmed the state's commitment to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and self-reliant India and emphasised the importance of dedication, hard work, and honesty in achieving this goal, calling on citizens to join hands in building a stronger India. "On the occasion of Republic Day, I extend my best wishes to all the people of Uttarakhand. I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of our country, the freedom fighters, and our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. On this occasion, we also resolve that, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the vision for a developed and self-reliant India has been set, and we will all contribute to fulfilling it. We will work with dedication, hard work, and honesty to contribute to the realisation of a developed India...," said Dhami.

Dhami also took to X to extend his warm wishes to the people of the state on the 77th Republic Day. He highlighted the significance of the day, symbolising national pride, self-respect, and constitutional values. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the 77th Republic Day. This day is a symbol of our nation's pride, self-respect, and constitutional values. This day reminds us of the indomitable courage, sacrifice, and martyrdom of those immortal valiant freedom fighters, as a result of whose struggles it became possible to establish a strong, democratic republic. Let us all contribute to strengthening the country's unity, integrity, and self-reliance, and keep propelling India forward on the path of progress. Jai Hind! #RepublicDayIndia," he posted. (ANI)