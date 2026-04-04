Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 'Doon Book Festival-2026' in Dehradun. The nine-day event, a confluence of literature and culture, features book releases, author interactions, and a special Children's Pavilion.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formally inaugurated the "Doon Book Festival-2026" in Dehradun on Saturday. On the occasion, he visited various stalls set up by publishers and also released books in the Garhwali and Kumaoni languages.

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Organised with the support of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the Uttarakhand Government, the Chief Minister welcomed writers, artists, and literature enthusiasts from across the country, describing the festival as a unique confluence of literature, culture, and art that will give new direction to the exchange of knowledge and ideas in society.

A Nine-Day Literary Extravaganza

The Chief Minister stated that the nine-day festival will feature a range of sessions, interactive discussions, book talks, and programmes like "Meet the Author", all aimed at enriching literary discourse. He especially appreciated the "Children's Pavilion", calling it a commendable initiative that will help cultivate reading habits among the younger generation.

Promoting Uttarakhand's Literary Legacy

Highlighting Uttarakhand's rich literary tradition, he said that the sacred land of Devbhoomi has given birth to many great writers and has always been a centre of knowledge, culture, and creativity. He added that the state government is continuously working towards the preservation and promotion of literature and culture.

Through awards such as "Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman", "Sahitya Bhushan", and others, writers are being honoured, while financial assistance is also being provided for publishing books in various languages. He further noted that "literary villages" are being developed in the state to provide a conducive environment for writers and to promote Uttarakhand as a major hub for literary tourism.

Emphasising the importance of books, the Chief Minister said that books are not merely a collection of words but a permanent source of knowledge that guides society across generations. He appealed to citizens to encourage gifting books and plants on various occasions, thereby promoting both knowledge and environmental awareness.

He also remarked that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward in restoring its cultural and literary heritage. The state government, he said, remains committed to preserving and promoting Uttarakhand's literary legacy.

He extended his best wishes to the organisers for the successful conduct of the festival and expressed confidence that it will infuse new energy into the state's literary consciousness. (ANI)