Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee of Sainik School Ghorakhal. He lauded the institution's legacy, record NDA selections, and its role in shaping disciplined cadets for the nation's armed forces and other fields.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday formally inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Sainik School Ghorakhal in Bhowali, Nainital district. Welcoming dignitaries, teachers, and parents at the annual function, CM Dhami extended his greetings and wished a bright future for all students and cadets. He urged them to excel in their respective fields and bring pride to the nation, the state, their teachers, and their families.

A Prestigious Institution

Addressing the cadets, the Chief Minister said Sainik School Ghorakhal is one of the most prestigious institutions in Uttarakhand and the country. He noted that the school has, for decades, produced disciplined and patriotic young men, many of whom have served the nation with distinction in the Armed Forces and other fields. He emphasised that the institution shapes not only academic knowledge but also students' personalities, leadership, and sense of responsibility.

Legacy of Excellence

Highlighting the school's achievements, CM Dhami said Ghorakhal holds the record for the highest number of selections into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and recently won the Defence Minister's Trophy for the 10th time, reflecting the dedication of cadets, teachers, and school leadership.

Devbhoomi and Veerbhoomi

He also lauded Uttarakhand as both Devbhoomi and Veerbhoomi, noting the sacrifices of the state's soldiers. Reflecting on his background as a soldier's son, CM Dhami spoke about the values of patriotism and discipline instilled in students from military families. He told cadets that the discipline, hard work, and dedication learned at the school will empower them to face all challenges in life.

Strengthening the Armed Forces

The Chief Minister also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to strengthen the armed forces and Sainik Schools. He mentioned initiatives such as establishing new Sainik Schools, modernising defence capabilities, and India's emergence as a defence exporter. He praised the implementation of One Rank, One Pension (OROP) and the state government's welfare measures for soldiers, martyrs, ex-servicemen, and gallantry award recipients. CM Dhami also mentioned the upcoming Sainya Dham in honour of the state's martyrs.

Guidance for Future Leaders

Addressing the cadets as a guardian, CM Dhami advised them to pursue their goals with unwavering dedication, emphasising that success follows when one's resolve leaves no room for alternatives. He also congratulated Principal Group Captain Vijay Singh and his team for maintaining high academic and institutional standards at the school.

Felicitation of Achievers

During the event, students from various houses--including Best Junior House, Best Senior House, and C House--were felicitated for their achievements. (ANI)