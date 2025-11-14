Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 73rd Gauchar Fair, lauding its cultural and economic importance. He announced several new development projects for Gauchar, including a helicopter service, and urged the promotion of local products.

CM Dhami Inaugurates 73rd Gauchar Fair

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the 73rd State Industrial Development and Cultural Fair. Addressing a large public gathering at the Gauchar Fair, he said that this fair is one of the significant events of Uttarakhand. It not only serves as an effective medium for preserving our cultural heritage but also strengthens the local economy.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our cultural heritage is being revitalised, while initiatives such as Vocal for Local and Make in India are promoting local products. He added that under the Prime Minister's guidance, several policies and schemes have been successfully implemented in the state, ensuring all-around development.

The Chief Minister stated that despite various challenges, the products prepared by women's self-help groups are surpassing even those of multinational companies. Urging people to adopt Swadeshi, he said that promoting indigenous products would strengthen the resolve to build a self-reliant India. He also said that due to the efforts of the state government, Uttarakhand is emerging as a top destination for film shooting and is rapidly gaining recognition as a preferred wedding destination.

New Development Projects Announced

The Chief Minister announced the commencement of an 18-seater helicopter service in Gauchar on the lines of Pithoragarh, the development of parking facilities at four major locations in the town, and the construction of the Saket Nagar-Raghunath Temple-Chatwapipal motor road. He informed that funds for the construction of a stadium in Gauchar have already been approved, and work will begin soon.

Awards for Journalism and Literature

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured veteran journalist Harish Maikhuri with the Govind Prasad Nautiyal Journalism Award for his outstanding contribution to journalism, and senior litterateur and educationist Dr. Nand Kishore Hatwal with the Pandit Maheshanand Nautiyal Education and Literature Promotion Award.

Fair Begins with Cultural and Sporting Events

Area MLA Anil Nautiyal and Fair Vice President Sandeep Negi warmly welcomed the Chief Minister to the inauguration of the Gauchar Fair, apprised him of local issues, and submitted a memorandum for their resolution.

On the first day of the renowned Gauchar Fair, the event began with the worship of Isht Rawal Devta, followed by a morning procession by school children. The Fair Chairman hoisted the flag and took the salute at the march-past. A cross-country race was organised from the main fair gate to the Chatwapipal Bridge and back. Various activities--including races for boys and girls, the Nehru painting competition, a baby show, and vibrant cultural performances by educational institutions--were held at the sports ground.

During the first cultural evening of the fair, folk singer Dr. Pammi Naval will present a traditional "Jagar Sandhya." The fair's pandal, adorned with traditional Pahadi culture, has become a significant attraction for visitors.