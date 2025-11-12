CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the 28th All India Forest Sports and Cultural Meet in Dehradun, welcoming 3,390 participants. He highlighted the state's dual focus on promoting sports culture and advancing robust forest conservation initiatives.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the All India Forest Sports and Cultural Meet 2025 as the Chief Guest at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur (Dehradun) on Wednesday.

Welcoming forest officers, athletes, and sports enthusiasts from across the country, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of great pride that Uttarakhand has been allowed to host the 28th All India Forest Sports and Cultural Competition. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav for their support of this grand event and congratulated the Forest Department and organisers on their successful efforts.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that this year's competition has drawn 3,390 participants from 42 states and union territories, including over 700 women athletes. He extended his best wishes to all participants, remarking that "Sports are not just a medium of physical fitness but also a foundation for personality development and nation building."

Dhami said sports foster discipline, teamwork, and the spirit of perseverance. He added that maintaining fitness is essential for forest personnel as they are the true guardians of forests and the environment.

Promoting Sports Culture in Uttarakhand

He further stated that the state government is consistently promoting both sports culture and the conservation of forest resources. Informing the gathering about the state's sports infrastructure, the Chief Minister said that 23 sports academies are being established in eight cities, along with a state sports university and a dedicated women's sports college.

Incentives for Athletes

He said, "Our government offers 'out-of-turn' appointments to national and international medal winners and provides a cash reward of ₹50 lakh to outstanding athletes." He mentioned that Sneha Rana, a member of the World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team and a proud daughter of Uttarakhand, has recently been awarded Rs 50 lakh as an incentive.

Commitment to Sustainability and Environment

Highlighting the state's commitment to sustainability, Dhami said that the recently concluded 38th National Games were organised under the "Green Games" theme, with all materials made from e-waste and recycled resources. He shared that a "Sports Forest" has been developed on 2.77 hectares, where over 1,600 Rudraksha trees have been planted in the names of medal winners -- symbolising both sporting excellence and environmental awareness.

Uttarakhand: The Nation's 'Oxygen Bank'

The Chief Minister said that about 71% of Uttarakhand's geographical area is forested, making it the "Oxygen Bank" and "Water Tower" of the nation. The state houses six national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries, and four conservation reserves, which is well above the national average.

Strengthening Wildlife Protection

He added that the government has introduced GPS tracking, drone surveillance, and dog squads to strengthen wildlife protection, while compensation for human-wildlife conflict has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Empowering Local Communities and Youth

Under the "CM Young Eco-preneur Scheme," the state is training youth as nature guides, drone pilots, wildlife photographers, trekking guides, and eco-tourism entrepreneurs. Initiatives such as "Canter Rides" are connecting local communities with wildlife conservation and eco-tourism to empower their livelihoods.

Future Projects and Central Support

He also informed that a modern rescue centre -- the "AIIMS of Wildlife" -- has been established in Corbett. Dhami urged the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to extend support for the Haldwani Zoo Safari Project and the proposed Snow Leopard Conservation Centre in Uttarkashi, calling both projects vital for tourism and wildlife protection.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" (One Tree in Mother's Name), the Chief Minister appealed to players to plant a sapling in the name of their mothers in the stadium premises, saying it would be a touching tribute of love and respect while making the event memorable.

A Vision for a Greener, Stronger Uttarakhand

Concluding his address, Chief Minister Dhami said he was confident that forest officers and athletes from across India would display discipline, hard work, and sportsmanship -- achieving excellence in sports while advancing the vision of forest conservation and a greener Uttarakhand. "Through your dedication, you are not only enhancing the pride of our state but also contributing to building a greener, healthier, and stronger Uttarakhand for future generations," he said. (ANI)

