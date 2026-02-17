Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off a 5km run in Dehradun for road safety and environmental protection, administering an oath to participants. He stressed that following traffic rules and protecting the environment is every citizen's duty.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday flagged off a 5-kilometre run from Cantt Road in Dehradun, organised to promote road safety awareness and environmental protection, with a large number of participants from various age groups taking part in the event.

CM Emphasizes Citizen's Duty

On the occasion, the chief minister administered an oath to all participants, urging them to follow road safety rules and spread awareness about environmental conservation.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami emphasized that following traffic rules and protecting the environment is the duty of every citizen. "Following traffic rules and protecting the environment is the duty of every citizen. He added that the government is continuously making efforts towards road safety and environmental protection," the chief minister said.

The event was also attended by MLA Savita Kapoor and MLA Khajan Dass, among other dignitaries. The event saw enthusiastic participation from people across all age groups, reflecting the broad public support for the twin cause of road safety and environmental awareness.

Broader Commitment to Public Outreach

The marathon reflects Chief Minister Dhami's broader commitment to engaging citizens directly on issues of public welfare -- a commitment he demonstrated earlier in the day at "Mukhya Sevak Ki Chaupal" programme, held under the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign at Village Aryanagar in rural Haridwar, where he interacted directly with the villagers and listened to their grievances.

'Mukhya Sevak Ki Chaupal' Programme

During the Chaupal, Dhami also issued on-the-spot instructions to departmental officers for the timely resolution of public complaints and assured that no grievance would go unheard. Just as he urged officials to bring administration to people's doorsteps at the Chaupal, the marathon run shared a similar spirit--taking the message of road safety and environmental responsibility directly to the streets and into the hands of ordinary citizens.

Road Safety in Uttarakhand

Road safety remains a critical concern in Uttarakhand, where mountainous terrain and narrow roads make adherence to traffic rules essential to protect both residents and the large number of tourists who visit the state annually. (ANI)