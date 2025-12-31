Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wished residents a happy New Year 2026, highlighting the state's development journey. He praised the government's work culture of transparency, public participation, and key legislative initiatives.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his heartiest New Year 2026 greetings to all the people of the state on Wednesday. In his message, the Chief Minister wished the state's residents happiness, peace, and prosperity. He also shared the state's achievements for 2025.

A New Saga of Development

In his message, the Chief Minister said that achievements have marked Uttarakhand's development journey to date. The state's development journey presents an inspiring saga of struggle, dedication and progress. According to him, the concept of the overall and balanced development of Uttarakhand has been central to the state movement.

"To give shape to this sentiment, a remarkable initiative has been taken to write a new saga of development with transparency, public participation and a new work culture," he said.

He said that, alongside efforts to advance the state's overall economic development, innovative, far-reaching initiatives in promising sectors such as conservation of nature and culture, tourism, farming, horticulture, and animal husbandry have given the state a distinct identity in the country. It is the result of their resolutions towards development that today, other states of the country are also following the policies and programmes of Uttarakhand.

Commitment to Public Service and Key Reforms

The Chief Minister said that by internalising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', their government has given top priority to public service.

The Chief Minister claimed that continuous efforts have been made to ensure that government schemes reach every person. He said that transparent administration, strict action against corruption, and quick decisions have been the foundation of their government's working style.

He said that through historic decisions such as the Uniform Civil Code, strong land laws, anti-copying laws, and laws against conversion, justice, discipline, transparency, and social harmony have been strengthened in the state.

Welfare Schemes and Economic Milestones

With the trust and co-operation of the public, many public welfare schemes have been effectively implemented over the last four years to increase employment and self-employment opportunities for youth, empower women economically and socially, increase farmers' incomes, and improve the welfare of the poor and underprivileged. New dimensions have also been established in the fields of health, education, employment and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said that the government has not only successfully set the direction and conditions for planned, rapid development in line with public expectations but has also exceeded expectations in implementing state-interest programmes across many areas. The effective implementation of development schemes and innovations has been recognised by NITI Aayog, resulting in the state ranking first nationally on the Sustainable Development Index.

He said that the organisation of the National Games has given the state a new identity at the national level. The state has also made remarkable progress in investment and industry. MOUs worth Rs 3.56 lakh crore have been signed in the state by domestic and foreign investors, of which about Rs 1 lakh crore has been grounded. Solid initiatives have also been undertaken to encourage the use of local products and promote 'Vocal for Local'.

Vision for the Future

The Chief Minister said that in this glorious development journey, Uttarakhand has not only made physical progress but has also strengthened its cultural, spiritual and social identity.

According to him, it is their constant endeavour to lead Uttarakhand further on the path of progress in the coming years. He also wished for the active participation of all the residents in the development of the state.