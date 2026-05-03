Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a religious event, vowing to preserve the state's spiritual identity. He credited PM Modi for a 'golden phase' of cultural revival and highlighted key pilgrimage and infrastructure development projects.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday attended a grand Maa Bhagwati Jagran organised by the Adyashakti Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Dham Seva Samiti in Selaqui, Dehradun district. He offered prayers to Maa Bhagwati and wished for peace, prosperity, and happiness for the state.

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A 'Golden Phase' for Sanatan Culture

Addressing a large gathering of devotees, the Chief Minister said that "preserving the spiritual identity, cultural heritage, and Sanatan traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is a collective responsibility." He stated that "since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed a golden phase of revival of Sanatan culture."

Referring to the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he described it as a historic moment that signifies the restoration of India's faith, culture, and self-respect, rather than just the construction of a temple.

CM Dhami highlighted that several major religious projects across the country, including the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Lok, Kedarnath reconstruction, and the Badrinath Master Plan, are strengthening India's cultural consciousness and enhancing its global spiritual identity.

Enhancing Pilgrimage in Uttarakhand

He recalled the 2013 disaster in Kedarnath and said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, reconstruction work progressed rapidly, transforming Kedarnath into a grand and divine destination. He added that since the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra on April 22, over 300,000 devotees have visited the shrines, reflecting strong faith among pilgrims.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the state government launched the Winter Yatra initiative in 2024 to ensure year-round pilgrimage, boost local employment, and strengthen the state's economy. He noted that the initiative received strong support from the Prime Minister.

Dhami said that "after the Prime Minister's visit to Adi Kailash, there has been a significant increase in tourist and pilgrim footfall, providing new recognition to border areas and boosting local tourism and employment." He added that "the state government is continuously working towards the development of these regions."

Major Infrastructure Push for Connectivity

Highlighting infrastructure development, he said that "the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will significantly reduce travel time." He mentioned that he recently travelled from Delhi to Dehradun in about two and a half hours, demonstrating the project's effectiveness. The corridor is expected to boost tourism, trade, and pilgrimage.

He also spoke about the proposed ropeway project to Hemkund Sahib, stating that it will make the journey safer and more convenient for Sikh devotees while accelerating regional development.

Vision for Development and Heritage

The Chief Minister said, "that being born in Uttarakhand is a matter of great fortune, but those who have made it their place of work are equally fortunate. He emphasised the need to preserve the state's divine essence, cultural values, and traditions for future generations."

He reiterated the government's commitment to securing the future of coming generations through cultural preservation, development of religious sites, environmental protection, and balanced growth. He added that "the state is working with a firm resolve to give equal priority to development and heritage."